Oleksandr Usyk Makes Unsurprising Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Prediction

With four combined wins against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk believes he has a solid read on both fighters ahead of their rumored matchup. He is unsurprisingly backing his newest training partner to win one of the most anticipated matchups of the last decade.

Usyk, who is preparing to defend his titles against Rico Verhoeven in the 'Glory in Giza' main event, admitted he is excited to kick back and watch Fury and Joshua throw down later in the year. When asked for his prediction, 'The Cat' confidently picked Joshua, with whom he has shared a training room for the last few months.

"Tyson Fury has signed to fight with AJ, I will stand back [and watch]," Usyk said at the 'Glory in Giza' introductory press conference. "AJ win. And future undisputed champion, you know?"

Oleksandr Usyk believes Anthony Joshua WILL BEAT Tyson Fury 😱#UsykRico | Glory In Giza | May 23 | @RingMagazine ▪️ pic.twitter.com/PjaTmJHX73 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 14, 2026

Usyk has been training with Joshua since the latter returned to the gym following his near-fatal car crash in January. Joshua has been helping him prepare for Verhoeven, while Uysk has been guiding him toward his emotional return to the ring.

The new partnership gives Usyk some bias, but his pair of fights against both former champions also tells a tale. Aside from a controversial groin shot from Daniel Dubois, Joshua came the closest to beating Usyk in their rematch, which the Ukrainian took by split decision.

Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua back on collision course

Tyson Fury | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Although the fight is not officially signed, Fury and Joshua are widely expected to finally cross paths before the end of the year. Joshua made the trip to London to watch Fury beat Arslanbek Makhmudov in his return from retirement, and 'The Gypsy King' returned the favor by uttering a clear post-fight callout from the ring.

Fury then said that Joshua is the only opponent he wants to face next and threatened to return to retirement otherwise.

Despite the positive trend, fans have dealt with this situation before, only to be disappointed. The Ring announced that they had finally agreed to fight in 2026, but those plans were quickly derailed when Joshua was hospitalized in a car crash that killed two of his closest friends.

Since then, Usyk has been instrumental in Joshua's progression toward his return, as is Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. Joshua is expected to return for a semi-tune-up matchup before finally settling the score with Fury either at the end of 2026 or early 2027.