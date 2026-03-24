Oleksandr Usyk Teases Tyson Fury Trilogy Snub For “Real” Heavyweight Challenge

We are just two months away from seeing the unified champion Oleksandr Usyk step back into the boxing ring after his previous fight back in June 2025. The Ukrainian beat Daniel Dubois in dominating fashion, cementing his spot as the best active Heavyweight and one of the best ever.

Now, on May 23, the unified champion will face kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven in Egypt to defend his WBC Heavyweight title. This headline bout, named "Glory in Giza," marks the first of three possible fights before he hangs up his gloves.

He has several potential opponents after this upcoming fight, although he is not looking past Verhoeven. As many fans call for a third installment of Usyk vs Tyson Fury, the 39-year-old sees a world where that does not happen.

Usyk-Tyson Fury trilogy may not happen

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / PA Images

There are several opponents eyeing a fight with Usyk before he retires, including the holder of the WBC interim belt, Agit Kabayel. In an interview with The Daily Mail Usyk spoke about fighting the German over a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury.

"Maybe I will fight Kabayel - maybe I don't face Tyson Fury for a third time and I fight Kabayel instead." Oleksandr Usyk

However, nothing has been signed or promised to anybody. As mentioned, he will fight in May, and then the next fight will be discussed. That could also be the winner of Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley, with the latter defending his WBO Heavyweight title on May 9.

"I only say my plan but that is not set in stone. I understand the Agit fans are saying you must fight him, you must fight him. But I don't have to fight him. I must live my life, I must look after my team, my children. As for fighting, I just work hard and my opponents work hard. Look, maybe it's possible I fight Agit. All I can say is he's a great fighter and he's very smart." Oleksandr Usyk

The sound of Rico Verhoeven on the pads 🔊



The GLORY legend looks to upset Oleksandr Usyk at the Pyramids of Giza in May 🔥



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | Live on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Pgeo1NYPmc — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) March 15, 2026

Dubois would love another crack at Usyk after his two defeats to the Ukrainian, the first being a close and controversial one. The British fighter landed a beautiful hook to the body that dropped Usyk in their 2023 fight, but it was deemed a low blow by the referee. He would go on to lose via a ninth-round KO. Wardley would also like to test himself against the best, with the 31-year-old looking to stay unbeaten when he faces Dubois.

If he does get past Dubois, and Usyk beats Verhoeven, there are two possible paths, both against unbeaten fighters. Both will demand fights, but the German looks to be in pole position.

If Usyk wants to hold on to his WBC title, the Fury fight will need to be put on the back burner, and it's possible we may never see it happen. It will all depend on how Usyk wants to finish his career.

Fury also enters the ring this year, with rumors of a possible fight against Anthony Joshua. Fury fights Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England.