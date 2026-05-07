Daniel Dubois Fires Back at Fabio Wardley's 'Binman' Comments

Historically, hype and banter before a fight have been a common tool that fighters, promoters, and fans use to spur interest in a bout.

Ahead of their WBO heavyweight title fight, champion Fabio Wardley alluded to where challenger Daniel Dubois would be if he had another job, saying he'd be a "binman." For those on the left side of the Atlantic Ocean, Wardley was calling him a garbage man.

Today, the former IBF heavyweight champion fired back at the final press conference ahead of this weekend's fight.

Fabio Wardley | IMAGO / Action Plus

Dubois responds to Wardley's "binman' comments

"And by the way, Fabio, I heard you call me the dustman, and I'm going to collect the trash, boy," Dubois said, incorrectly saying Wardley said "dustman" instead of "binman."

While rather tame in relation to combat sports, Dubois' smile did not reach his eyes, and his focus cast itself across his face. The former champion explained what particularly irked him about the comment, and what he intends to do.

"It's disrespect, and I'm going to put it right in the ring, boy. I heard what you said. I'm going to burst his bubble anyway."

Fabio is taking things to the next level 😅



🎟️ Buy WARDLEY vs DUBOIS HERE --> https://t.co/FoiaUucafv #WardleyDubois | May 9 | Live Exclusively on DAZN pic.twitter.com/t1KZMTVaai — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 5, 2026

Wadley grabbed the microphone to articulate the difference and clear up any misconceptions. His version did not align with the challengers.

"I didn't call him the Dustman. I didn't call you the dustman. Someone asked me what you might have as a job, and I said you might be a binman. There was nothing negative with that. Don't let other people get in your head and tell you what it comes across like."

Wardley's point seemed to annoy Dubois, and the mood in the room shifted. If Dubois allowed that apparent throwaway comment to get under his skin, then that could become a bigger problem during Saturday's fight. This is not the first time Dubois' mental toughness has been called into question.

Before his last fight, a definitive Round 5 knockout at the hands of current heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk, Dubois was accused of "possessing a quitting weakness" by the multiple-organization champion. Now, will the "binman" comment serve to rattle or unnerve the challenger?

Identity and class warfare as promotional tactics are not new to combat sports. In fact, the practice harkens back to Muhammad Ali's use of vivid, stereotypical imagery to describe Joe Frazier. While few batted a proverbial eyelash at Ali's sentiments, years later, Ali offered his apologies. Frazier graciously accepted.

Saturday afternoon at 1pm Eastern and 6pm British Standard Time on DAZN, Dubois will not only have the chance to make Wardley regret his word choices, but he could also walk out of the Co-op Live Arena with the WBO heavyweight title around his waist.