Ortiz Jr. Offers Shocking Take On Ryan Garcia
“I’ve known Ryan since the amateurs, when we fought only TWICE btw lol. He was never like this. I’m not making ANY excuses for him or his actions. I’m legitimately worried about him, as a friend would be worried about his friend,” said Ortiz Jr. on his X page.
Garcia is currently facing a storm due to his recent use of discriminatory slurs on social media. He was expelled from the WBC and was last month suspended for 1 year by the New York State Athletic Commission for using performance enhancing substances. His victory in April over Devin Haney was also overturned to a no-contest.
The WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman on Thursday announced the sanctions against Ryan Garcia, but the full impact of the expulsion from the WBC still remains unclear. Concerns about Ryan Garcia's mental well-being arose before his fight with Devin Haney due to his unusual online behavior. This recent incident has only heightened those concerns among fans. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman revealed that the organization offered Garcia "multiple attempts for help with mental health and substance abuse," but Garcia declined.
"I was trolling I want all the killing to stop. I love everyone, sorry if I offended you," Garcia later posted on X.
The expulsion and the recent ban have not stopped Garcia from making snide remarks on social media. “Remember when I obliterated Haney to the point not even the pedo diddy could save him,” said one of Garcia’s post on X.
In a statement, Garcia's family denied that his comments reflect his or their value. "Our family unequivocally does not support any statements [Garcia] has made regarding race or religion -- these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised," said the statement.
Ryan Garcia's team has not yet commented on the WBC's decision. Neither a publicist for Garcia nor a representative from Golden Boy Promotions, his promotional company, have responded to inquiries.