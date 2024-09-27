Oscar Collazo Faces Knockout CP Freshmart Unification Bout Scheduled For November 16th In Riyadh
By Isaac Nyamungu
Oscar Collazo is scheduled for his next debt on November 16 against fellow-world champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong allies Knockout CP Freshmart. The two face off in the championship unification with two minimum-weight belts on the line. The bout is featured on the card headlined by Gilberto Ramirez vs. Chris Billam-Smith.
The largest matchup in boxing’s smallest category is barely two months away, as WBO minimum-weight Oscar Collazo confirms Jake Donovan’s report that he’ll face long-reigning WBA titlist Knockout CP Freshmart as part of Riyadh Season’s November 16th GIlberto Ramirez vs. Chris BIllam-Smith show.
Oscar Manuel Collazo (born January 15, 1997) is a Puerto Rican professional boxer who has held the World Boxing Organization (WBO) mini flyweight title since May 2023
Collazo (10-0, 7 KO), Puerto Rico’s national single male dominating champion. He has steadily been among the most followed boxers in the sport. He’s fought three times since scoring a tremendously well-aged stoppage of Melvin Jerusalem to claim the belt last year, taking out Garen Diagan, Reyneris Gutierrez, as well as Gerardo Zapata in the span of ten months.
Collazo made his professional debut as a light flyweight against Vicente Castro Cheneque on 15 February 2020. He won the fight by a third-round technical knockout. Collazo was next booked to face Kevin John Cruz Jusino on 5 December 2020. He won his second professional fight a round quicker than his first, as he won the fight by a second-round technical knockout.
Knockout (25-0, 9 KO), actual name is Thammanoon Niyomtrong. He is the boxing’s longest-reigning active titlist. His 12 title defenses entail decisions over storied countryman such as Wanheng Menayothin alongside Aussie Olympian Alex Winwood, whom Knockout edged out via majority decision earlier this month.
Born 20 September 1990), known by his ring name Knockout CP Freshmart, is a Thai professional boxer and former Muay Thai fighter who held the World Boxing Association (WBA) mini-flyweight title since 2016 to 2020, and the (Super version) since 2020.
Freshmart is the longest leading mini-flyweight titlist in history, dominating for over eight years and three months as the World Boxing Association mini-flyweight champion