Oscar De La Hoya Advises Canelo Alvarez To Make Major Change After Terence Crawford Loss
Oscar De La Hoya thinks Canelo Alvarez needs a big change after the Terence Crawford loss. Alvarez dropped a unanimous decision and the undisputed super middleweight title to 'Bud' on September 13.
Despite Crawford moving up two weight classes, Canelo couldn't impose his will on the fight. While many expected it to be a dominant display for Canelo, that was far from the case and Crawford turned out to be too much to handle.
It's now been two back-to-back fights where Canelo has looked a shadow of himself. He was also sub-par in his win against William Scull in May. And now Canelo's former promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, believes it's time for the Mexican to make a significant change.
Oscar De La Hoya gives advice to Canelo Alvarez
De La Hoya thinks it's time for Canelo to part ways with his long-time trainer, Eddy Reynoso. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, 'The Golden Boy' said, "Get a new trainer. I can’t advise him on retiring or staying in boxing."
"That’s a very personal decision, but I can say hey, get a new trainer. You’ll do better. A new trainer will teach you different tricks. He still has a chance to fight several more fights with the elites. But he needs a new trainer."- Oscar De La Hoya
Canelo has been with Reynoso since the start of his career and despite his losses against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol, the Mexican didn't switch camps. It's unlikely that he'd do so at this point in his career.
Canelo Alvarez's return delayed
Canelo Alvarez is set to undergo an elbow surgery on October 23, meaning he won't be back in training until mid-2026. Hence, the Mexican isn't expected to come back anytime soon. He has a four fight deal with Riyadh Season and has fought two of them, against Scull and Crawford.
Canelo didn't look his best in either of them and hasn't had a finish since 2021. Despite that, he remains the biggest draw in boxing. Perhaps the surgery can help Canelo get back to his best in the coming fights.
As for his potential next opponent, there hasn't been any discussion yet. Canelo is still in a position to call his shots. A Crawford rematch remains a topic of discussion. That said, Canelo certainly needs to make some changes and improvements if he wants to alter the outcome of the fight in a potential rematch.
