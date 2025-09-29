Canelo Alvarez Set To Undergo Surgery Following Terence Crawford Loss
Canelo Alvarez is set to undergo elbow surgery following his defeat to Terence Crawford, delaying his potential return to the ring.
Canelo took on Crawford at Allegiant Stadium on September 13 and was beaten by unanimous decision. This marked Canelo's third career defeat following his losses to Floyd Mayweather (2013) and Dmitry Bivol (2022). Alvarez also suffered his first loss at super middleweight and doesn't hold a title at the moment.
But despite the loss, he remains the biggest superstar in boxing. His next fight will be the third in his 4-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season. Fans just might have to wait a little longer than originally planned for that fight to take place.
The Ring's Mike Coppinger revealed that Alvarez was expected to return in February 2026, but that is now expected to be pushed back to the second or third quarter of next year due to the procedure.
Terence Crawford's camp explained his game plan to beat Canelo
Crawford executed a near perfect game plan against Canelo on September 13. Crawford's trainer, BoMac McIntyre, has now explained how 'Bud' got the job done. He told FightHype:
"Just keep turning him, keep him on the inside. If you’re fighting a southpaw or if you fight in a southpaw stance, you always want to keep them on the inside."- BoMac McIntyre
He added, "Take away the right hand, your left hand will travel a shorter distance than his right hand, because his right hand has to come across his body, your left hand goes straight down the pipe. Real easy.”
Canelo is now 63-3-2 and with 68 professional fights, he's had a lot wear and tear. Some doubt whether Canelo is still the same fighter. With another elbow surgery, Canelo's next career move remains to be seen.
Canelo Alvarez didn't turn down a Terence Crawford rematch
Canelo's return timeline now looks uncertain and fans might be wondering who he should face next. Given he was a longstanding champion and the superstar status he possesses, a rematch isn't out of the question for Canelo.
And following his defeat, Alvarez didn't rule out potentially running it back against Crawford, saying, "Like I said to him, I feel great to share the ring with great fighters like him. And if we do it again, it's going to be great. But you know what? I'm glad to share the ring with great fighters. And I'm glad to be here."
