Jessica Borga Says Christine Ferea Is "Creating The Environment That's Most Dangerous For Her" [Exclusive]
Jessica Borga does not believe that Christine Ferea is prepared for what she is about to face in the BKFC 82 co-main event.
Although Borga, a natural 145-pound fighter, is the 'Goliath' of the matchup, she knows what she is up against. Despite the trash talk, Borga has a lot of respect for Ferea, whom she called the 'Ronda Rousey of BKFC' due to her 10-1 record in bare-knuckle.
However, Borga still believes that both Ferea and her fans are overlooking her. Ferea enters the matchup riding an eight-fight win streak, but Borga has not been too impressed with her recent run.
"I think that they're building her head a little bigger than what she is," Borga told KO on SI. "I think her fighting smaller opponents most of the time and then fighting me, it's gonna be a huge surprise to her in how different it is. Especially me being dangerous in the [145-pound] division, what do you think's gonna happen to a 125-er moving up to 135?"
The fight will commence at 137 pounds, with an additional pound allowance, permitting both fighters to weigh as much as 138 pounds on Friday. Borga, the BKFC featherweight champion, has not fought below 145 pounds since 2019.
Ferea claimed that she is moving up for the fight after growing "bored" with the flyweight division. The 42-year-old is not treating the fight as a one-off and plans to continue competing at 135 pounds.
As for the additional weight cut, Borga does not believe it will affect her performance. 'The Black Widow' claims that her walk-around weight is only "10 pounds max" above her fight weight at any given moment.
After just beating Hannah Rankin in April, Borga is making her quickest turnaround since 2021. While that might be a concern for some, considering the additional seven-pound weight cut, Borga sees it as a refreshing change in her career.
"If I could fight every weekend, I would," Borga said. "I literally stay in the gym. I'm consistent with my training. I don't like taking time off. I know that everyone only has so much time in this sport, and I want to make the most of my time that I have."
Jessica Borga reflects BKFC 82 press conference shove
Bad blood between Ferea and Borga has been brewing for years, but it reached a peak at the BKFC 82 introductory press conference. The fighters got face-to-face in front of a live camera for the first time, prompting Ferea to shove Borga before officials intervened.
Borga initially took exception to the shove on stage, but now believes that it was the best case for her. In Borga's eyes, Ferea is trying to get in her head, but she is instead creating the "environment" that is "most dangerous for her."
"For her to do that, it really irritated me," Borga said. "I don't like being touched unless we're paid to get touched, so it's honestly not what she thinks. It's not getting in my head like she thinks. She's just creating the environment that's worse and most dangerous for her. I'm calm when there's chaos, and she's creating this chaos that I thrive in."
Ferea and Borga have been itching to get their hands on each other for years, but weight negotiations have always gotten in the way. With the two now finally slated to meet in the ring, Borga feels that the outcome is inevitable.
"She's gonna fight a 145-er whether she likes it or not. Just a more pissed of one."
