Oscar De La Hoya Criticizes Shakur Stevenson's Stance On Not Fighting For The Fans
Oscar De La Hoya recently launched a "Clap Back Thursday" series on social media where he responds to criticisms and insults with his signature blend of boxing bravado and business acumen. In a recent clap back video, he weighed in on the Shakur Stevenson Vs William Zepeda lightweight showdown match that the World Boxing Council (WBC) has officially ordered.
“Hey Wassup Clap Back Thursdays, let’s start with the WBC and ordering Shakur Stevenson Vs Willam Zepeda. Ordering? What does that mean? They ordered Canello Vs Benavides like three years ago and that hasn’t happened. William will make his decision very soon and he has three other options,” said De La Hoya on the video posted on X.
Both fighters will enter the ring on the heels of recent victories. Stevenson claimed a decision win over Artem Harutyunyan on July 6th, while Zepeda secured a more emphatic knockout triumph against Giovanni Cabrera on the same night.
De La Hoya has publicly criticized Stevenson's stance on not fighting for the fans, casting doubt on a potential partnership despite the former boxing champion and current head of Golden Boy Promotions seeing Stevenson as a potential star.
“Shakur Stevenson, you’re a free agent, a great fighter, great talent but not for me, I believe that when somebody says, you are not fighting for the public, I cannot promote,” he added.
Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a major player in the boxing world. The kingdom's aggressive pursuit of high-profile events and substantial investments have significantly impacted the sport. De La Hoya gave his input on the rumors circulating that Saudis want to take over the game.
“Now theres a lot of rumors going on that the Saudis are gonna take over boxing and buy out every single promoter. Well guess what! I haven’t been approached so don’t believe everything you read,” he concluded in the video.