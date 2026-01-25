Five Things to Know Ahead of Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson Fight

On Saturday, the best will fight the best when Teofimo Lopez, the lineal, WBO and Ring Magazine 140-pound champion, will defend his titles against Shakur Stevenson, the unquestioned No. 1 fighter at 135. For Stevenson (24–0), it’s a chance to collect a title in a fourth weight division. For Lopez (22–1), it’s an opportunity to reestablish himself as a top 10 pound-for-pound talent.

Here are five things to watch when the two face off at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Will weight matter?

Visually, the size difference between Lopez and Stevenson is negligible. But Lopez has campaigned at 140-pounds since 2022, winning six fights in a row. Stevenson has never fought at 140, competing in his last five bouts at 135-pounds. Often when fighters jump to a new weight they ease into the division. Stevenson is moving up and going straight into the toughest fight.

“I feel better,” Stevenson told Sports Illustrated on Saturday. “It’s a lot easier to make the weight. I don’t have to do any cutting. I’m good with it.”

How is Teofimo Lopez going to fight?

Lopez can be a bit of a chameleon. He can be aggressive, hunting a knockout. Or he can be a counterpuncher, sniping off the back foot. Stevenson says he is expecting Lopez to be “awkward” and to try to throw him off with some tactics. Indeed, during the first press conference, Lopez hinted he could try some things that could stretch the rules. Eddie Hearn, who is promoting the fight, says Lopez is the kind of fighter who “always rises to the occasion.”

“I think it’s a fight that could be a little bit of a chess match early on,” said Hearn. “You have two guys who are very reactive, super sharp, feint and set traps, and with tremendous boxing IQ and footwork. Generally, that lends itself to a fight that is going to be nip and tuck.”

How will Shakur Stevenson fight?

Last summer, Stevenson dazzled in a hard-fought win over William Zepeda , standing in the pocket and trading with the volume-punching Mexican star. It was a rare strategy shift for Stevenson, statistically the best defensive fighter in boxing. At last month’s press conference, Lopez’s father, Teofimo Sr., was goading Stevenson into committing to fighting that style again.

It’s unlikely. Zepeda, who routinely throws more than 100 punches per round, forced Stevenson to fight that way. Lopez is more judicious with his punches. Expect Stevenson to revert to a more defensive-minded approach, counterpunching and attempting to frustrate Lopez with his ring generalship.

Will Lopez meet the moment?

Here’s the thing about Lopez: He is at his best against the best. Put him in with Vasiliy Lomachenko , who Lopez defeated to become the undisputed champion at 135-pounds, or Josh Taylor, who Lopez outclassed to become lineal champion at 140, and he shines. Put him in with so-called lesser competition (George Kambosos Jr., Sandor Martin) and he struggles. He’s motivated by the magnitude of the moment.

This one is big. A win puts Lopez back into boxing’s top 10 , a place he held after his win over Lomachenko and fell out of after the loss to Kambosos. It puts him in line for huge paydays against Ryan Garcia or Devin Haney. These are the kind of fights Lopez gets up for.

So … who wins?

This will be a high-level fight, with both having moments. Lopez is at his best against fighters that push the pace, which frees him to use his athleticism and land counter shots. It’s unlikely Stevenson gives him those opportunities. Lopez will have to come forward more than he’d like to in order to press the action. In a competitive fight, take Stevenson by decision.

More Boxing on Sports Illustrated