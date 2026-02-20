Oscar De La Hoya Shreds Dana White's "Failed Science Project" Zuffa Boxing

When Dana White called out Oscar De La Hoya after Zuffa Boxing 03, everybody knew the Golden Boy Promotions CEO would have a response.

In classic De La Hoya fashion, the 53-year-old responded with another Clapback Thursday segment on Instagram. De La Hoya ripped White and Zuffa Boxing, calling them a "failed science project" and claiming the promotion is already a disaster.

"I have never in my entire life seen someone believe they're absolutely killing it while they're actually doing jack s---," De La Hoya said. "Zuffa is officially a failed science project... They're basically hosting club shows in the basement of UFC in front of 50 people."

Oscar De La Hoya | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

De La Hoya also joined Eddie Hearn in criticizing the recently announced Zuffa Boxing World Championship belt. After Hearn called it an insult to boxing history, De La Hoya coined it a "made-up belt."

"Don't get me started on the made-up belt. They actually made up a belt, and they want you to believe it has generational value. My f---ing Tom Ford belt has more history and significance. Eddie Hearn's Heirloom leather belt passed down from his great-grandfather's estate has more excellence. Uncle Fester [Dana White] actually had the balls to make fun of Eddie for taking what his father built at Matchroom?

"Fester, wake the f--- up. You're funded by daddies. Dude, you have daddies paying your bills. The Fertittas funded the UFC, and now Turki is funding Zuffa Boxing. You didn't put your own money into Zuffa because you don't truly believe in it, but you did buy into Power Slap."

MORE: Watch Mario Barrios face Ryan Garcia live on DAZN

Oscar De La Hoya, Dana White continue to butt heads

De La Hoya's latest Zuffa Boxing rant came after White directly prompted him for a response. Riding high on the success of Zuffa Boxing 03, the UFC CEO called his rival promoters "babies" while specifically honing in on De La Hoya, whom he called "mentally ill."

"All the s--- that De La Hoya talks, I mean, we all know he's f---ing mentally ill," White said at the Zuffa Boxing 03 post-fight presser. "The guy is talking all this s--- and his place is in foreclosure, he's suing his fighters to try and stay with him. Has he done a Clapback Thursday recently? I would f---ing love to see an episode of Clapback Thursday this Thursday from Oscar De La Hoya."

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

White got his wish, and De La Hoya's latest tirade was unsurprisingly at his expense.

The Latest Boxing News

How to Watch Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia: Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Anthony Joshua Planning Mid-2026 Return, But Not Against Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn Slams Dana White and Zuffa Boxing’s Product as Feud Escalates

Moses Itauma Provides Fresh Injury Update Ahead of Rescheduled Franklin Fight