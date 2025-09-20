Oscar De La Hoya Disses Dana White In Clapback Rant
Boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya seems to hold a lot of sour grapes regarding the September 13 fight between Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford.
A big reason for this is surely that his once great relationship with Canelo (whom he promoted for a decade) has since gone south, to the point where Canelo's team sued him a few years ago. And De La Hoya basked in his correct prediction on Canelo losing to Crawford with a September 14 Instagram video, where he said, "I told you m************! What did you just watch? I only speak the facts!"
However, De La Hoya has had it out with UFC CEO Dana White for a while. And given White's role in the promotion of Crawford vs. Canelo, this was yet another reason for the Mexican legend to lament this historic Netflix fight.
Oscar De La Hoya Puts Dana White on Blast Amid Canelo vs. Crawford Tirade
De La Hoya has a weekly Instagram series called "Clapback Thursday," where he essentially roasts somebody that he has beef with in a video.
White and Canelo were the subject of his September 18 post, as De La Hoya said, “I predicted the Canelo-Crawford fight like a goddamn fortune teller. Canelo’s feet were cemented on the canvas as he was hitting air. What the f*** was that? Props to Crawford... [He] fought a beautiful fight. What a great performance. Like taking candy from a baby... made [Canelo] look silly."
De La Hoya went on to criticize the Netflix fight's undercard, saying that Turki Alalshikh needed to fire his matchmakers because there were no other good fights on the card besides the main event.
De La Hoya then turned his attention to White, saying, “Now speaking of poor promotion, Dana White didn’t have his best week. His t-shirt shrank smaller every minute, especially when he was questioned about his attempt to amend the Muhammad Ali Act."
He later added, "[White] decided to skip the undercard, and shows up in the beginning of the main event, where he's just watching the UFC on his phone the entire time! I wonder if he regrets abandoning the UFC for a sport that doesn’t want him? It’s like having a loyal girlfriend and ditching her for a hot one-night stand who ghosts you... That’s Dana White!”
De La Hoya certainly didn't pull any punches with this Clapback Thursday rant. While going after White's promotion skills is fair, teasing him about his shrinking shirt was probably unnecessary.
