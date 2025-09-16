Oscar De La Hoya Dunks On Canelo Alvarez After Terence Crawford Loss
The boxing world is still buzzing about the masterclass that new undisputed super middleweight champion Terence Crawford produced against Canelo Alvarez on September 13, thus cementing Crawford as the greatest fighter of his generation.
The biggest question heading into the fight was how well Crawford would be able to negate Canelo's size and power advantage. Not only did he negate this from the Mexican superstar, but Canelo's presumed power advantage seemed nonexistent, and certainly wasn't a big factor in the fight.
If there was anybody who had to feel vindicated about this fight's outcome, it's Oscar De La Hoya. But not only do De La Hoya and Canelo have beef after their relationship went south a few years ago, but De La Hoya nailed his pre-fight prediction on how this bout would play out.
Oscar De La Hoya's Pre-Fight Canelo vs. Crawford Prediction
After saying that Crawford jumping up two weight divisions is a huge advantage for Canelo, De La Hoya said, "I give him a great shot in the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th round to knock out Crawford. If he doesn't do that then Crawford is going to box his ears off," in a September 11 Instagram post.
He then added, "It might be another Mayweather vs. Canelo. Remember when Mayweather was just schooling him and making him look silly? That can happen again this Saturday... I mean, take a look at all the fighters who have made Canelo look bad... Canelo cannot handle boxers. That's the bottom line, because he's too heavy on his feet."
"This fight, I have it a close decision for Crawford, if it goes to decision. And late knockout between the 7th and 10th round for Canelo," De La Hoya concluded.
MORE: Terence Crawford Coach Pours Cold Water On Rumored Next Opponent
De La Hoya Flaunts Correct Fight Prediction
It didn't take De La Hoya long to flex being right about predicting Crawford would win via decision, which came with a September 14 Instagram video that was seemingly made right after the judges' scorecards were read. The video showed De La Hoya laughing like a supervillain and saying, "I told you m************! What did you just watch? I only speak the facts!"
De La Hoya is getting a lot of criticism from fans for seemingly gloating over the fact that Canelo lost, if only because they're both Mexican boxers.
There's no question that De La Hoya doesn't seem too upset about his former pupil losing the biggest fight of his life.
