Oscar De La Hoya Fuels Speculations That Eddie Hearn Is In A ‘Relationship’ With His Own Female Boxer
Oscar De La Hoya fuelled chitchats that Eddie Hearn was purportedly in a ‘relationship’ with female fighter Skye Nicolson. The boxing legend as well as Hearn have disagreed in recent times. However, things have now become personal after De La Hoya’s accusations.
In his latest ‘Clap Back Thursdays’ videos, which have so far been pulled down has targeted Hearn with the newest being by far the most vicious. De La Hoya made those comments during his segment ‘Clap Back Thursdays.’ Oscar has not been on working terms with Hearn despite them both being with DAZN. He has continually accused Hearn of being a poor promoter and condemned his entry into the US market.
The first instance, he criticized Hearn for his handling of WBC Lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, though what followed really went personal. “Golden Boy” propagated rumors that Hearn is apparently in a relationship with female fighter Skye Nicolson, who holds the WBC Featherweight title.
“So Eddie, you made a fool of yourself in the ring in Dallas after the Katie Taylor fight,” said De La Hoya.
“The co-founder of Jake Paul’s company, Most Valuable Promotions, Nakisa Bidarian, is questioning your erratic behavior. I think I may know the answer. It’s no secret that Eddie and Skye Nicolson have been linked romantically since 2022. Rumors have been flying about them in the boxing community for years,” he added.
“And as I investigate further, it’s becoming clear that there’s likely some unethical and preferential treatment happening here,” De La Hoya continued. “Here you are in Miami with Skye outside a club, you look mighty uncomfortable walking away from the camera as soon as you saw it. You guys look pretty cozy. Eddie, when you should’ve been focused on promoting the trilogy between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, which would likely be the biggest fight ever in women’s history, you were focused immediately on setting up your rumored girlfriend to fight Amanda Serrano,” he continued.
“You guys look pretty cozy. Eddie. When you should have been focused on promoting the trilogy between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, which would likely be the biggest women’s fight ever in history, you were focused immediately on setting up your rumored girlfriend to fight Amanda Serrano. You’re distracted as hell. Eddie, I know you’re a trust fund kid, and nobody showed you how men are supposed to behave. So here’s a few lessons. We don’t get our stakes. Well done. We don’t wear like Baby B Jordan, bro…And I guess I was wrong about one thing, you’re not lonesome, Eddie. You’re linked to several women, so you’re phony Eddie,” he claimed.
The accusations have stunned the boxing world, with several questioning the ethical dynamics of promoter-boxer relationships and the probable complications such accusations may have on the careers of Hearn and Nicolson, and the sport in entirety.
However, neither Hearn nor Nicolson have responded to De La Hoya’s incendiary allegations. De La Hoya’s video, though, has already been deleted. Speaking on the removal, De La Hoya said, “The truth always hurts,” suggesting the video’s virality and its coverage in the media led to its pull-down