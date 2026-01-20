Jermell Charlo Adds Fuel To Public Feud With Twin Brother Jermall

Safe to say, the Charlo brothers are not on the best of terms.

Although Jermall Charlo recently said that their relationship is "fine" in an interview with ESPN host Brian Custer from December 2025, Jermell Charlo now disputes that. Jermell had an issue with his brother's comments from that interview and now compares their relationship to the infamous Bible story of Cain and Abel.

Two months after his one-minute older brother's interview, Jermell Charlo called out Jermall Charlo and accused him of being "jealous" of his fight with Canelo Alvarez on X.

"Can't believe my own twin brother...," Jermell Charlo tweeted. "Mfer was on there talking like that cuz of jealousy. Cain killed Abel right... Mfer should have fought Canelo then... now look at boxing. Them psychedelics got the best of him. Early bird get the worm. WE ARE NOT THE SAME. Money Mell!!"

Can’t believe my own twin brother.. mfer was on there talking like that cuz of jealousy. Cain Killed Abel right.. Mfer Should Have fought Canelo then..now look at boxing.. Them psychedelics got the best of him.. early bird get the worm.. WE ARE NOT THE SAME.. Money Mell !!! — JERMELL CHARLO (@TwinCharlo) January 19, 2026

Jermell Charlo took issue with his brother's criticism of his performance in the fight. Reflecting on his brother's most recent fight from September 2023, Jermall Charlo said it "shouldn't have happened" and he "wouldn't have ran" if he were the one fighting Alvarez.

Jermall Charlo also questioned Jermell Charlo's recent interest in fighting Errol Spence Jr., whom the brothers have known for years. He also acknowledged that Jaron 'Boots' Ennis would be a poor stylistic matchup for 'Iron Man,' who has not fought since losing to Alvarez.

Fans might recall that it was initially supposed to be Jermall fighting Canelo in 2023 before he withdrew from negotiations due to mental health issues. Jermell stepped into the fight in his brother's place, moving up from 154 to 168 pounds to take the matchup.

What is next for the Charlo brothers?

Jermall Charlo ( | Sarah Stier-Imagn Images

While the Charlo brothers continue to sort out their personal relationship, both have claimed to want to fully resume their careers in 2026. Both took the entire year off in 2024 before Jermall returned in 2025 and improved to 34-0 with a win over Thomas LaManna.

Since beating LaManna, Jermall Charlo has been closely linked to former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant. The fighters were trending toward a clash in early 2026, but the matchup has not been announced since Plant's shocking upset loss to Jose Resendiz in May 2025.

Meanwhile, Jermell Charlo has not fought since Alvarez dropped his record to 35-2-1. The former undisputed super welterweight champion has always discussed returning, but he seems to be set on competing in 2026.

Before going off on his brother, Jermell Charlo announced that he would be reverting to 147 pounds once he officially returns to the ring. Jermell claims to have been "asking to fight whoever at 154" since January 2024 and has not gotten a fight.

The Latest Boxing News

Rumored Options To Replace Gervonta Davis As WBA Champion

Oscar De La Hoya Breaks Down Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson With Prediction

Promoters of Usyk vs Wilder Card Hoping To Set Guinness World Record

Vergil Ortiz Jr's Coach Wonders If Turki Alalshikh Saw Golden Boy Lawsuit Coming