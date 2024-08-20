Oscar De La Hoya Reflects On the Power Of Boxing Legends: A Unique Perspective
By Mohamed Bahaa
Once the most well-known boxer, Oscar De La Hoya had a career full with amazing successes and difficult struggles. Known as "The Golden Boy," he stayed undefeated for 31 bouts from Olympic triumph to professional prominence. He tasted loss only a few times during his over a 45-fight career when he met Felix Trinidad, Shane Mosley, Bernard Hopkins, Floyd Mayweather, and Manny Pacquiao.
De La Hoya discussed the force of the blows he encountered from some of the most legendary athletes recently. Though Mayweather is regarded as a defensive master, De La Hoya swiftly discounted the idea that the unbeaten champion lacked punching power "Oh, he has power. He has power," De La Hoya stated emphatically. "I mean, he didn’t hurt me, but he has a lot of power. I have a good chin. Pacquiao didn’t hurt me. Bernard [Hopkins] didn’t hurt me, I mean he caught me with that body shot. I have a good chin, but Floyd does have power."
De La Hoya had unforgettable encounters with some boxing greats, and every bout stayed with him. Hopkins, aged 39, stopped him in the ninth round with a body blow that halted their fight. While his last professional fight saw him retiring in his corner after confronting Pacquiao, his challenge versus Mayweather resulted in a close split decision loss.
Fascinatingly, De La Hoya shocked many by comparing Pacquiao's punching force with Mayweather'. De La Hoya offered a different perspective even though most people thought Pacquiao's relentless style and strength would be unmatched. “I’d have to say they were about the same,” he remarked. “It’s funny because I didn’t feel Pacquiao’s punch, it didn’t do anything to me. Maybe it’s because Pacquiao was coming up in weight; I believe that was his first fight at welterweight, so I didn’t really feel his punch. With him, it was more of an accumulation, you know, but I would say about the same; they punch the same.”
Regarding the toughest hitter he has ever dealt with, De La Hoya has regularly praised Ike Quartey, remembering how his fists "felt like bricks." This respect of Quartey instead of the more well-known names of Mayweather, Pacquiao, or Hopkins provides a window into the physical toll of his illustrious career.
Though outside the ring, De La Hoya is still making waves in the sport today. While Mayweather has moved to the exhibition circuit, preserving his connection to the sport, Hopkins now assists him in promoting boxing events. At 45 years old, Pacquiao is thinking about going back to the ring, maybe challenging a welterweight world title once more, thereby highlighting the ongoing appeal of these boxing greats.