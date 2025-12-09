Jake Paul's 'Major" Announcement Tease Has Boxing Fans Fearing The Worst

There are now just 10 days until Jake Paul enters the ring to fight Anthony Joshua, in what has become one of the most compelling matchups in recent memory for the sport of boxing.

Granted, this matchup isn't compelling because it's a bout between two evenly-matched men. It's compelling because people want to see how long it will take for Joshua to knock Paul clean out, given the massive size, skill, and experience that Joshua has over Paul.

There's no question that Paul has gotten props from many members of the boxing community for being willing to fight Joshua, especially on short notice. But props aren't going to do anything to keep Joshua from separating him from consciousness once the bell rings. In fact, some believe that Paul is still going to find a way not to fight Paul, given that a knockout defeat could be detrimental not only to his boxing career but to his physical health.

Jake Paul 'Major Update' Tease Has Boxing Fans fearing the Worst

On December 8, Paul made an X post that read, "9AM EST Tuesday. Major update. Had to be done. It is what it is."

9AM EST Tuesday. Major update. Had to be done. It is what it is. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2025

This post is quickly going viral. While there's no way to know what Paul is referring to (and it could very well be something that isn't at all related to his upcoming fight against Joshua), many fans are convinced that this "major update" is that Paul is going to pull out of the fight against Joshua, which they're making clear on social media.

"Just tell us you’re dropping out already bro," wrote X user @lookdotfun with a photo of Donkey from Shrek.

@JimmyMack0320 said, "Anthony Joshua declined to pull his punches like Tyson," along with a GIF saying, "The Match Got Cancelled".

"YOU BEST NOT SAY THE FIGHT IS CANCELLED JAKE," @is_it_a_lock wrote with a GIF of the Dexter character James Doakes.

YOU BEST NOT SAY THE FIGHT IS CANCELLED JAKE pic.twitter.com/YtUyKWXTcc — Game Theory Investments (@is_it_a_lock) December 9, 2025

"Yeah we knew that wasn't gonna last long, go tell Tyron get ready for y'all's fight next week (you lost to a guy's who's opponent record is 15-380)," added @WestinianMMA.

"Fight Cancelled, he's fighting Emmanuel Lewis," wrote @tequilaislife69.

"i'm guessing the fight will b delayed due to jake paul injury or something to that effect," added @el_bossmon.

"He’s pulling out," wrote @Blanchfieldszn7.

@GodComic wrote, "He finna pull out the fight".

"setting a date to announce pulling out of the fight its never been more over," said @rreallyraf.

@Just_Pat23 posted a GIF of Pete Davidson saying, "I'm very, very concerned."

Fans will have to wait until tomorrow morning to see what Paul is actually talking about, and whether it pertains to the scheduled bout against Joshua.

