Overseas Meeting Between Floyd Mayweather And Jake Paul Raises Eyebrows
Floyd "Money" Mayweather fought an exhibition bout against Logan Paul on June 6, 2021, in Florida. Since this fight was an exhibition, no winner was crowned; although many were surprised by how Logal Paul did against arguably the best boxer this century (although Paul did have a massive size advantage over him).
While Mayweather fought Logan that night, he was actually beefing with his younger brother, Jake, because Jake had stolen his hat during a press conference in the lead-up to that showdown. While Jake thought he was playing a funny prank, Mayweather and his team did not find it funny at all, and there was some serious bad blood between them as a result.
In fact, Paul had to run away from Mayweather and at least a dozen members of his team back in 2023 when they confronted him outside of a Miami Heat game. This made it clear to the world that this beef between them was no joke, and hadn't simmered down despite the hat-stealing incident taking place about two years prior.
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather End Beef, Buddy Up in France
However, it now seems that any beef between Jake Paul and Mayweather is in the past, as an X video of them hanging out in France together is surfacing on social media on July 23.
The Most Valuable Promotions' X account (which Paul is a co-founder and owner of) posted a video of Paul and Mayweather whispering to each other, then seemingly turning around and taking in a view of France's countryside together. The post was captioned, "Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather link up in France‼️👀".
Jake Paul has mentioned wanting to Floyd Mayweather in the past. Perhaps this meeting is the first step towards that actually taking place.
