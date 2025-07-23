Former Three Division Champ Wants Manny Pacquiao Rematch With Winner Facing Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao managed a majority draw against Mario Barrios in his last outing. At the age of 46, Pacquiao proved that he is still capable of hanging in there against young fighters.
While Pacquiao has clearly slowed down from his prime, there were still flashes of brilliance against Barrios. Pacquiao's camp has even called for a fight against Rolly Romero and Gervonta Davis next, while a Barrios rematch could also be an option.
One of Pacquiao's former opponents also wants a rematch, and has proposed that the winner takes on Floyd Mayweather, who is now 48 years old.
The man in question is 'Sugar' Shane Mosley, who makes a return to action on July 25 against Matt Floyd at the Indigo O2 arena in London. Speaking to Seconds Out, Mosley said:
I want to fight Manny Pacquiao next. I'll fight him next, then the winner fights Floyd Mayweather. I want to go out there and show the world that I am still here, you can't get rid of me.
Mosley added:
"This is a tune up, then I want Manny. After I fight Manny, I fight Floyd. I want to go after the two guys I lost to when I was injured."
Mosley (49-10-1, 41 KOs) lost to Mayweather via unanimous decision in 2010. He remains the only fighter to significantly hurt Mayweather, doing it twice in their fight before 'Money' came back and put on a clinic for the rest of the contest. He lost to Pacquiao via unanimous decision a year later.
Pacquiao showed that he can still do it in the ring. Now it's Mosley's turn, and with a good showing against Matt Floyd, he has bigger plans for the future.
