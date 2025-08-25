Paulie Malignaggi Slams Gervonta Davis For Accepting Jake Paul Fight
Paulie Malignaggi is the latest pundit to criticize Gervonta Davis for accepting an exhibition bout with Jake Paul.
Malignaggi, while acknowledging the success of Paul's management team in booking the fight, was critical of Davis for allowing the bout to happen. The former title challenger understood why Davis signed the contract, but slammed the WBA lightweight champion for dodging a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr.
"[Gervonta Davis] is a very physically gifted fighter but one who, at the highest level, remains unproven mentally," Malignaggi wrote.
"He's regularly been matched with limited or declining opponents capable of showcasing his punching power. His highest-profile fight before 2025 came against Ryan Garcia, who has accomplished very little at the highest level. Davis' career has been guided in such a way that he's not going to turn down the money involved in fighting Paul; he's long avoided the best competition and he's doing so again."
For years, fans have been begging Davis to face one of Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko or Teofimo Lopez. Coming off a controversial draw with Roach, the first professional fight that Davis did not win, the rematch suddenly became an anticipated fight as well, but 'Tank' figured out another way to elude it.
However, instead of directing his ire at Davis, Malignaggi blamed the 30-year-old's management and support crew. The analyst claimed Davis' team has "allowed him to get what he has without earning it."
Gervonta Davis continues puzzling late-career run
The matchup with Paul is the latest unexpected turn in what has been an odd journey in Davis' career. Although still in his athletic prime, the undefeated champion has been on the verge of retirement for the past few years and has consequently reduced his activity level.
Despite being one of the biggest stars in boxing, Davis has fought just four times since the beginning of 2023. He was on top of the world after stopping fan favorite Ryan Garcia with a seventh-round body shot TKO, but somehow let that momentum slip through his fingers.
Instead of following up the big win with another high-profile bout, Davis did not fight for 14 months. When he returned, he defended his belt against the little-known Frank Martin instead of facing another champion. He gave fans the knockout they desired, but took another extended layoff before returning to face Roach in March.
Although the fight with Roach was compelling, it was not the fight fans had expected. Davis was frustratingly timid throughout the fight and stirred drama by taking a knee in the ninth round to wipe gel out of his eyes. The inexplicable action seemingly confused referee Steve Willis, who did not credit Roach with a knockdown as the rules indicate.
Had the knee been ruled a knockdown, Roach would have won the fight on the scorecards. Instead, the controversial draw caused fans to demand a rematch, but Davis will instead face Paul in what could end up being the last fight of his peculiar career.
The Latest Boxing News