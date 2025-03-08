Lamont Roach Slams NYSAC Verdict On Gervonta Davis Fight
On March 7, news broke that the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) has decided that the Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. draw decision will not be overturned, despite the controversial and much-discussed knee that Davis took in the ninth round.
In their verdict, the NYSAC stated, "The bout continued for more than three full rounds after the referee's no knockdown call, and because the boxers necessarily adjusted to the referee's ruling, the referee's call was not outcome-determinative."
The statement also added that while NYSAC believes the knee should have been ruled a knockdown, it "was within the discretion and authority of the referee," to make that decision. And because the bout's referee Steve Willis didn't deem it a knockdown, it isn't up to them to dispute that.
Nobody is likely more frustrated about this outcome than Lamont Roach Jr. And on March 8, he sent two posts on X addressing his appeal to NYSAC and their ultimate verdict.
"Look man I’m going tell yall straight up I aint sue nobody. STFU. MY TEAM submitted an appeal on my behalf. What it look like not having a team that don’t pull that trigger on some [expletive] that they know was wrong. They stood up for me. So all that lawsuit [expletive] yall can put to rest," Roach Jr. wrote.
He also added, "I’m not surprised about the decision by the NYSAC. A lil disappointed, yea. Especially when they ACKNOWLEDGED the fact that Steve made the wrong calls in the 9th round. But I wasn’t banking on the overturn. Everyone know I won the fight and I’m satisfied with that. Part 2 otw".
At least it seems likely that Roach Jr. will have a chance for revenge against Davis during their rematch.
