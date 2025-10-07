Paulie Malignaggi To Return To Fight Bare Knuckle Boxing Match
Former IBF super lightweight champion Paulie Malignaggi is set to return to bare-knuckle boxing. The Italian-American icon will take on former BKB World Featherweight Champion Tyler "El Tornado" Goodjohn in the main event on October 18. The event (officially BKB 47) will be held at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.
The New York boxing standout had battles with 'Big Apple' rival Zab Judah, as well as Miguel Cotto, Shawn Porter, Adrien Broner, and the late Ricky Hatton before he finished his boxing career.
“I've been out for a while. Tyler is a former world champion," Mr. Malignaggi said via a press statement. "At one time, Tyler was the premier name in the bare-knuckle sport. His name resonates, grips, and sells in this sport. This is going to be one hell of a fight."
Tyler Goodjohn, the former BKB World Featherweight Champion, hopes to say 'good night’ to Malignaggi's boxing ambitions.
Goodjohn has a 5-3 BKB record (as well as a 13-6 professional boxing resume) and is a former English Super Lightweight Champion and National ABA Champion in boxing.
“This fight is massive. Paulie is a very good boxer - you can’t take that away from him,” Goodjohn said. "He has a very good jab. In bareknuckle you can win the fight on the jab - you can split someone’s face on the jab. To be able to take that jab away from him is what wins me this fight. I want to cement my legacy, and that means fighting big names like Paulie.”
When Was Paulia Malignaggi's Last Fight?
In 2019, Malignaggi faced MMA veteran Artem Lobov in a BKFC match that he lost by decision. Malignaggi’s last professional boxing match was in 2017; ironically enough, that fight also took place in the United Kingdom.
Malignaggi also took on New York radio personality and content creator Corey Bonalewicz in a three round exhibition in 2021. Malignaggi won that bout.
Wasn't This Fight Supposed To Take Place Before?
This fight was initially scheduled for September 6 at BKB 45 in the English town of Bristol. No opponent was named at the time. Though Malignaggi has previously stated he doesn't want to jump right into a title shot in the sport.
" I could easily use my position to jump right back into a title fight. But you know what? That's not what I'm going to do. I respect the fighters too much," said Malignaggi in a media interview earlier this year.
