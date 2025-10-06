Gervonta Davis Coach Uses 3-Letter Word To Take Shot At Canelo Alvarez
Much of the praise heading into the iconic September 13 fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford was given to Crawford, since he was the one who was jumping two weight classes to take on the Mexican icon and (now former) undisputed super middleweight champion.
However, the fact that Crawford was making this seismic jump made it so he had very little to lose. If he came up short, people would have blamed it on him being too small for Canelo, and wouldn't have faulted him for that lone loss on his resumé.
Canelo, on the other hand, had much more to lose. Crawford not only took Canelo's undisputed belts by securing a unanimous decision victory over him, but he also secured his place above Canelo in terms of this generation's greatest boxers. Not to mention that losing to a guy that is typically two weight classes beneath him doesn't look good for Canelo.
Gervonta Davis Coach Labels Canelo "Old" In Crawford Fight
Calvin Ford, who is the head coach of Gervonta "Tank" Davis, spoke with Fight Hub TV on October 3. And at one point, he shared his opinion about Canelo and Crawford's fight.
"I predicted, I said that Canelo was gonna get old in the ring that night," Ford said. "No disrespect to Crawford. Crawford could have stopped him. He could have... He could have stopped him. And I know he was saying that in his mind, but he was being humble of Canelo. He was being humble, and it was a great fight."
Ford later added, "Canelo couldn't figure it out. He couldn't figure it out. You could see it. He was trying, he was doing all types of shots. I'm a boxing fan, I'm a coach fan, I study all the time. You could see that he was frustrated. He was frustrated trying to get to [Crawford]... So it's like, I don't know what else to say now. Salute to Crawford and his team, they put on a marvelous job."
Ford then added that the only boxer he believes is ahead of Crawford is Floyd Mayweather, but he doesn't seem to want to compare them directly because they're in different generations.
Perhaps Ford's star pupil, Gervonta Davis, can place himself alongside Crawford and Mayweather by the end of his career. Then again, Davis' career could end after he fights Jake Paul later this year, which would make that difficult.
