Plant vs. McCumby: A Crucial Showdown for the Interim WBA Title
By Moses Ochieng
Plant and McCumby are set to face off in a 12-round bout for the interim WBA super middleweight title, part of the PPV event headlined by Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga, taking place on September 14 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) appeared uncertain while delivering a seemingly rehearsed speech at the press conference, attempting to boost his credibility with words rather than actions. This comes after his defeats to elite opponents David Benavidez and Canelo Alvarez over the past three years.
The 32- year-old Plant returns to the ring after a n 18-month hiatus and a 12-round thrashing in his previous fight against David Benavidez in March 2023. Meanwhile, McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs), who made his comeback last year after a five-year absence, enters the fight on a three-fight winning streak.
At the final press conference ahead of their Saturday night showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Caleb Plant firmly declared that he’s “not a bum” but a “real fighter,” as he prepares to face the undefeated Trevor McCumby.
“Trevor himself knows that I’m not a bum, and that’s why he wants to fight me. He wants to be on the big stage, and that means facing a real fighter. He’s fought only bums, but he’s not fighting a bum now. I’m getting that belt around my waist on Saturday night. I’m not looking past that," Caleb Plant said in the press.
McCumby ,31, was handpicked by Plant for a reason. If Plant believed McCumby was too much of a threat, he likely would have passed on the fight and opted for a more beatable opponent. At 32, Plant is clearly past his prime and vulnerable to top contenders, but it's still uncertain if McCumby has the skill to capitalize and defeat him.
“Caleb is emotional and lets people get into his head too easily. On Saturday, you will see what I can do in the ring. You have to tune into this one because it’s gonna steal the show,” Trevor McCumby commented about Plant.
This marks a crucial point in McCumby’s 14-year career, where he has the opportunity to prove he belongs among the elite fighters. A win for McCumby could potentially be the decisive blow to Plant’s career, indicating it may be time for him to hang up the gloves.