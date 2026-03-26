Potential Moses Itauma Opponent Says He Could Suffer Surprise Loss to Jermaine Franklin

Moses Itauma has been labeled by many as 'The next Mike Tyson' after shaking up the heavyweight division by the age of 21.

With a 13-0 professional record, the British fighter is aiming to further stake his claim to a heavyweight title opportunity this Saturday against Jermaine Franklin Jr.

The pair is set to square off in Manchester as Itauma is massively favored to get his 14th victory within just over three years. However, one heavyweight contender believes Franklin could be the fighter with his hand raised on Saturday.

Moses Itauma | IMAGO / PA Images

Murat Gassiev unsure Moses Itauma can pass the test of Jermaine Franklin

Former cruiserweight world champion and current WBA regular heavyweight champion Murat Gassiev believes Itauma could be a potential future opponent.

The Russian Gassiev is currently ranked just above Itauma in the WBA heavyweight rankings due to holding the 'regular' title. However, the heavyweight is unsure if Itauma will be his next fight.

"He has a fight against Franklin," Gassiev said to Sky Sports. "We'll see what happens after this fight, and after this fight is finished, we can speak about [what is] next."

Although Itauma is being priced at around -2000 for the headline clash in Manchester by bookmakers, Gassiev is unsure that the youngster will claim victory.

"It's the heavyweight division. Big guys, good punchers, good power... I don't know what will happen. Itauma has a chance, Franklin has a chance. I can't see the future. I think whoever is training better will win." Murat Gassiev

Gassiev added, "I don't know what will happen in the fight. Itauma is a young fighter, talented, strong, fast... Itauma is very good."

However, the former opponent of Usyk also praised the American Franklin. "Franklin is a very good fighter. I don't know, he's not an easy opponent for him [Itauma]."

Gassiev last competed in December, when he claimed the WBA regular title against Kubrat Pulev via knockout. Currently, 'Iron' does not have a fight booked.

"I'm just training... We have a plan to fight in the middle of summer, like July, and we're working for this right now... Right now, a lot of top fighters have fights, and after their fights, we'll see what plans are next."

Other fighters in the top 10 of the WBA rankings who are currently booked to fight include Lenier Pero, Arslanbek Makhmudov, and Gurgen Hovhannisyan.