Katie Taylor Responds to 'Dirty Fighter' Accusations

Irish boxing legend Katie Taylor is understood to be competing for the final time in her career in 2026, as she is aiming for a retirement bout in her native country.

The fighter from Bray, Ireland, currently has a professional record of 25-1 and is considered to be the Champion in Recess at super lightweight.

Taylor's last outing was the third and seemingly final match against Amanda Serrano, where she earned a majority decision victory.

After the second meeting with Serrano and during the build-up to the trilogy bout, much was made of Taylor being considered a 'dirty' fighter; however, the boxing icon has now responded to the criticism.

Katie Taylor unbothered by 'dirty fighter' comments

Katie Taylor (right) throwing a right hand against Amanda Serrano (left). | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Speaking after their second bout, Serrano said that Taylor was '100% intentionally' headbutting her during the fight. "She does it in every fight. This is not the first fight."

The Puerto Rican fighter also made allegations that she was fighting in an unsportsmanlike manner against Chantelle Cameron. A head clash in the sequel meeting between the pair led to a significant gash on Serrano's head, but Taylor said, "It was completely accidental. They're calling me a dirty fighter and whatever, but it wasn't purposely done."

Now, in a recent interview with Andre Ward, Taylor was asked about how she feels about these kinds of comments.

"Does that mean you can't bully me? Is that what it is? I don't understand. If you think I'm a dirty fighter, fight dirty yourself. Don't be complaining about it or whining about it. Do something about it." Katie Taylor on The Art of Ward

The Irish woman added, "There's never been a case in my whole career where I've complained to the referee about something. If I think someone's going to be a dirty fighter, you treat that fighter in the same way, you be dirty back."

"That's the fight game at the end of the day."

Overall, Taylor seemed unbothered by the comments she has received in this regard. Whilst laughing, she said, "If you want to call me a dirty fighter, fair enough."

The multi-weight champion described comments in the build-up to her rubber match with Serrano as 'ridiculous'.

"I did speak up a small bit in the press conferences. Probably for the first time, I'm usually very, very quiet. I usually wouldn't say much, but that time I had to just shut them up, a small bit."