How To Watch Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

The upcoming clash between Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman on March 28, 2026, features one of the largest physical disparities in boxing history.

Fundora, known as "The Towering Inferno," stands at a staggering 6' 5½" and is equipped with an 80-inch reach. Thurman measures in at 5' 9½" with a reach of 69 inches.

While Fundora, a natural super welterweight, is known for his high-volume punch count and take-no-prisoners aggression while fighting on the inside, despite his stature, Thurman, a former unified welterweight champion, has moved up in weight with explosive power and is precise with his punching techniques.

Both fighters come to the duel with a lot at stake for their boxing careers. Fundora is looking to defend his hard-earned title and to solidify his reign at 154 lbs following his dominant performance against Tim Tszyu. Thurman is seeking to return to the elite level of the sport after dealing with several injuries and inactivity from fighting.

Sebastian Fundora | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

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Originally, the two titans were scheduled to meet in Oct. 2025, but the fight was postponed after Fundora suffered a hand injury. After some setbacks, Fundora and Thurman will finally meet in the “squared circle.”

Fundora expressed confidence in his abilities against Thurman.

“I’m just looking at Keith as another fight,” Fundora said via a virtual press conference “I’ve fought a reigning champion and former champions. So I just have to see it as another fight. I have to go make the ring mine and make this fight mine as well. I’m the younger guy, and I’m the champion. Lots of things favor me in this fight. You can’t just rely on that, of course. But I’m extremely confident and more mature at this point in my career.”

Thurman also believes a win will lead to his enshrinement into the Boxing Hall of Fame. “This will definitely solidify me as a Hall of Famer.”

Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman Tale of The Tape

Sebastian Fundora



Keith Thurman



Age 27 36 Height: 6'5.5"

5'10" Reach: 80' 69' Record: 23-1-1 31-1 KO: 15 23

Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman date

Date: March 28, 2026

Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman Time

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman

Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman location

Location: The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada

Fundora vs Thurman fight card

Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman - WBC Super Welterweight

Yoenis Tellez vs Brian Mendoza - Super Welterweight

Yoenli Hernandez vs Terrell Gausha - Middleweight

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Cesar Navarro - Heavyweight