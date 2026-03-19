How To Watch Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
The upcoming clash between Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman on March 28, 2026, features one of the largest physical disparities in boxing history.
Fundora, known as "The Towering Inferno," stands at a staggering 6' 5½" and is equipped with an 80-inch reach. Thurman measures in at 5' 9½" with a reach of 69 inches.
While Fundora, a natural super welterweight, is known for his high-volume punch count and take-no-prisoners aggression while fighting on the inside, despite his stature, Thurman, a former unified welterweight champion, has moved up in weight with explosive power and is precise with his punching techniques.
Both fighters come to the duel with a lot at stake for their boxing careers. Fundora is looking to defend his hard-earned title and to solidify his reign at 154 lbs following his dominant performance against Tim Tszyu. Thurman is seeking to return to the elite level of the sport after dealing with several injuries and inactivity from fighting.
Originally, the two titans were scheduled to meet in Oct. 2025, but the fight was postponed after Fundora suffered a hand injury. After some setbacks, Fundora and Thurman will finally meet in the “squared circle.”
Fundora expressed confidence in his abilities against Thurman.
“I’m just looking at Keith as another fight,” Fundora said via a virtual press conference “I’ve fought a reigning champion and former champions. So I just have to see it as another fight. I have to go make the ring mine and make this fight mine as well. I’m the younger guy, and I’m the champion. Lots of things favor me in this fight. You can’t just rely on that, of course. But I’m extremely confident and more mature at this point in my career.”
Thurman also believes a win will lead to his enshrinement into the Boxing Hall of Fame. “This will definitely solidify me as a Hall of Famer.”
Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman Tale of The Tape
Sebastian Fundora
Keith Thurman
Age
27
36
Height:
6'5.5"
5'10"
Reach:
80'
69'
Record:
23-1-1
31-1
KO:
15
23
Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman date
Date: March 28, 2026
Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman Time
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman
Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman location
Location: The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada
Fundora vs Thurman fight card
- Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman - WBC Super Welterweight
- Yoenis Tellez vs Brian Mendoza - Super Welterweight
- Yoenli Hernandez vs Terrell Gausha - Middleweight
- Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Cesar Navarro - Heavyweight
- Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Newman - Super Middleweight
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Rashad Grove is a contributing writer for KO On SI and a lifelong boxing fan based in Princeton, New Jersey. His work has appeared on Kicks On Sports Illustrated, BET.com, Ebony Magazine, Complex, MTV.com, The Root HOT97/WBLS, Forbes, Billboard, and The Philadelphia Inquirer. He has interviewed legends of the sport such as Mike Tyson, Terence Crawford, Anthony Joshua, and Canelo Álvarez, just to name a few.Follow theGroveness