Promoter Explains Why Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Is Bigger Than Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is a true superfight. The two biggest superstars at the moment will fight on September 13 for the undisputed super middleweight title on the line.
It's rare that two megastars of that magnitude share the ring. In fact, one might need to date back to Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao in 2015 to find another instance.
Former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaeffer has now claimed Canelo vs Crawford will be bigger than Mayweather vs Pacquiao. Mayweather won via unanimous decision in the 2015 clash. Speaking to The Ring, Schaeffer said:
I’ve been involved since 2000 so that is 25 years and I don’t remember any fight bigger than Canelo-Crawford. It’s going to be the biggest fight in the sport for as long as I can remember.
He added:
With Mayweather-Pacquiao, people hyped it up. It was a big success financially, but I think this can be equally as big of a success in that regard if not bigger. But I think Canelo-Crawford is a fight between two men truly in their prime.
Terence Crawford is moving up two weight divisions to take on Canelo Alvarez. His last fight was at 154 lbs against Israil Madrimov. The burning question is whether 'Bud' will have the power to trouble someone like Canelo, who is known for having a solid chin.
Schaeffer said on the matter:
I do believe that experience is going to be a big factor in the fight and I do think size will to a certain extent. Crawford moved up to fight Israil Madrimov and was challenged by Madrimov. Some people even thought Madrimov won that fight and I’ll tell you one thing; Canelo is no Madrimov. Canelo has the best chin in boxing, no question about it. He has never been dropped, never been hurt and it’s going to be challenging for Crawford to really hurt Canelo.
Schaeffer also promoted the historic contest between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. However, he expects Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford to be substantially bigger. He said:
So I think it’s going to be a fascinating match. It’s going to be the biggest fight in modern history. I was fortunate enough to promote Mayweather-Canelo back in the day. This will be substantially bigger.
