David Benavidez 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' With Any Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Outcome
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford might seem far away but the buzz around the contest is already sky high. The undisputed super middleweight title fight goes down on September 13 with the location yet to be announced.
Crawford and Canelo are considered among the two greatest boxers of this generation. Both are extremely accomplished, having won world titles in four different weight classes.
Crawford has held undisputed titles in two different weight divisions (140, 147 lbs) while Alvarez is a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion. It's a fight of two equally mighty opponents.
One fighter fans have long wanted to see Canelo Alvarez take on is David Benavidez. The two Mexicans, though, have never fought. Benavidez has now broken down Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford, and speaking on the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry podcast, he said:
I think if anybody has a chance to beat Canelo, it's Terence Crawford. His IQ is on another level. He's a great fighter and he's strong. It's just that, it's a lot of weight. He didn't have a hard time at 154 but he wasn't like, the other guy was getting him some good punches. So, he felt the power was at 154.
You're fighting a strong fighter like Canelo. I wouldn't be surprised if Terence Crawford wins, I wouldn't be surprised if he loses either.
Benavidez added about Crawford:
Terence Crawford, when he went up against highest level of opposition, he showed what f*cking level he's at, what type of dog he is.
David Benavidez is also open to fighting Terence Crawford at 168 lbs if 'Bud' can beat Canelo Alvarez.
