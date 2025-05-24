Boxing

Tyson Fury Denies Retirement U-Turn Rumors In Latest Instagram Video

"The Gypsy King" is in "no rush" to return, not actively looking for a return to the ring.

Johan Alyas Blanco

IMAGO / PA Images

Tyson Fury continues to give mixed signals on a potential return to the boxing ring.

In a video on Instagram on Saturday, Fury said that he's in no rush to returning to the ring, adding that he's happy with that he's accomplished. The comments come as the former unified heavyweight champion is enjoying holiday in Como, Italy.

Speculation about Fury's return has been buzzing since he announced his retirement in January, following back-to-back fights with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. Earlier this week, Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) posted on his Instagram story that he was heading to a "business meeting" with his father, John Fury, teasing that something was "incoming."

Many boxing fans have been long hoping for a potential fight between Fury and former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Boxing journalist Gareth A. Davies even told Boxing Socialthat he believed Fury and Joshua were most likely going to fight, if "The Gypsy King" decided to make a return to boxing.

A fight between Fury and Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) would be lucrative, and can held a big stadium in the UK. But from Fury's update, it looks like he's content on what he's done in his career.

'What would I return for? I ask that question. So here we are. I'm retired and I'm staying retired. I've got nothing to prove to anybody and nothing to return for."

Fury
Oleksandr Usyk lands a right hand against Tyson Fury.
Oleksandr Usyk lands a right hand against Tyson Fury. / IMAGO/PA Images

The return of Fury is a never-ending saga, filled with teases and rumor killers. But one thing is for certain is that it has the entire boxing fanbase talking about not only "The Gypsy King", but the entire heavyweight division.

The Latest Boxing News

Tony Bellew Pinpoints How Terence Crawford Will Beat Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford Receives Special Recognition From The University of Nebraska Ahead of Canelo Alvarez Fight

Oscar De La Hoya Gets Optimistic About Manny Pacquiao Return Fight

David Benavidez Gives Take On First Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight Ahead Of Rematch

Published
Johan Alyas Blanco
JOHAN ALYAS BLANCO

Johan Alyas Blanco is a writer for KO On SI. He’s also written for Fightlete and has covered various events in combat sports. He’s also worked as a News Producer in Orlando and Tallahassee, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2022.