Tyson Fury Denies Retirement U-Turn Rumors In Latest Instagram Video
Tyson Fury continues to give mixed signals on a potential return to the boxing ring.
In a video on Instagram on Saturday, Fury said that he's in no rush to returning to the ring, adding that he's happy with that he's accomplished. The comments come as the former unified heavyweight champion is enjoying holiday in Como, Italy.
Speculation about Fury's return has been buzzing since he announced his retirement in January, following back-to-back fights with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. Earlier this week, Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) posted on his Instagram story that he was heading to a "business meeting" with his father, John Fury, teasing that something was "incoming."
Many boxing fans have been long hoping for a potential fight between Fury and former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Boxing journalist Gareth A. Davies even told Boxing Socialthat he believed Fury and Joshua were most likely going to fight, if "The Gypsy King" decided to make a return to boxing.
A fight between Fury and Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) would be lucrative, and can held a big stadium in the UK. But from Fury's update, it looks like he's content on what he's done in his career.
'What would I return for? I ask that question. So here we are. I'm retired and I'm staying retired. I've got nothing to prove to anybody and nothing to return for."- Fury
The return of Fury is a never-ending saga, filled with teases and rumor killers. But one thing is for certain is that it has the entire boxing fanbase talking about not only "The Gypsy King", but the entire heavyweight division.
