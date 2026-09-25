Puerto Rico Was Once a Boxing Capital. Dmitry Salita Wants to Make It One Again

Puerto Rico was once one of boxing's most important markets. Bob Arum and Don King, the two top promoters of the 1980s, spent fortunes making sure they could draw there.

In today's boxing landscape, Puerto Rico has somewhat fallen off the map as a destination. Sure, the Puerto Rico vs. Mexico rivalry can still sell. In fact, it was one of the plot lines surrounding Isaac Cruz's fight this past weekend. The sport remains widely popular.

Even Bad Bunny, the most famous Puerto Rican celebrity of the moment, is a big boxing fan.

Bad Bunny has brought Puerto Rican fighters on stage to celebrate them | IMAGO / Newscom / GDA

Among today's promoters, Dmitry Salita is investing heavily in Puerto Rico. This weekend marks another important card in Puerto Rico's boxing renaissance, with Salita again driving the promotion.

In the main event, unbeaten Puerto Rican super featherweight contender Henry "Moncho" Lebrón (21-0) tries to take the WBO Global title from Derlyn Hernández (14-5-1) at the Coliseíto Pedrín Zorrilla in San Juan.

"We're ready to continue climbing the rankings and put ourselves in position for a world championship opportunity," Henry Lebrón said in a press statement. "Derlyn is a strong fighter, and I know he's coming in hungry and determined. I've prepared myself to show my true level and prove what I'm capable of. This is my moment, and on Saturday night, I'm taking that championship home with me."

In the co-main event, unbeaten women's super featherweight star Kiria Tapia (10-0, 1 KO) will face Juliana Basualdo (15-7, 3 KOs) in a 10-round bout for the WBO NABO title, as the hometown favorite looks to move one step closer to a world title opportunity.

"I'm incredibly grateful to Universal Promotions for believing in me and supporting me throughout this journey," Tapia said in a media statement. "I'm also honored to have Salita Promotions and Wynn Records open their doors and allow me to be part of their platforms. I'm especially grateful to the Municipality of San Juan for allowing me to be an example for the youth who, just like me, come from public housing."

Make Puerto Rican boxing great again?

Dmitry Salita and Adreal Holmes | Salita Promotions

Salita's focus on Puerto Rico isn't surprising, given his business approach: find underappreciated assets and develop them. Claressa Shields, the biggest star in his stable, is Exhibit A.

"We're very grateful to San Juan for welcoming us here. We're committed to reigniting the fire for Puerto Rican boxing, which is one of the greatest places for producing champions. We're excited to partner with Universal to start that fire," Salita said in a media statement.