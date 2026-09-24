Turki Alalshikh Confirms Tyson Fury vs AnthonyJoshua Fight Details

After a decade of speculation and what seemed like recent months of conflict between the camps, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are now officially set to fight.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium will serve as the venue for the epic battle of two of the best British fighters in recent memory. Now, instead of talking, they get to finally put their long-standing rivalry in a venue where their fists, not their words, will be the ultimate decider.

This fight looks to capture multiple audiences and demographics. First, the casual boxing fan, who may not watch too many cards, could be drawn into the allure of a fight that will see viewers from all over the world tune in. Next, for hardcore fans, it's the answer to who is better, who is superior, and who gets to claim superiority. The fight will also be a clash of styles: Joshua's explosive power against Fury's timing and ring awareness.

Anthony Joshua | Getty Images for Netflix

Each fighter, already with a place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame reserved for them, can view this battle as perhaps the final milestone needed to firmly cement their legacy and take their respective places among the sport's best.

Initially, the fight looked headed for the London area. However, because local politicians were unwilling to change the curfew to accommodate the late start time, the focus shifted. New York and Madison Square Garden held the lead in the fight sweepstakes, a profitable venue in a global destination.

From the outside, it seemed like the fight taking place in the US was going to happen. However, Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, remained steadfast in their belief that the battle should take place in the United Kingdom. Ultimately, despite Fury's taunts and insults and Dana White's involvement, Joshua and Hearn won the location battle.

Yet, one person stands out as the main driving force.

Turki Al-Sheikh | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Turki Alalshikh confirms Fury vs Joshua fight details

While Turki Alalshikh is widely known, he doesn't carry himself like most boxing promoters. He doesn't yell or scream, preferring to get things done with the whip of a pen and the transfer of money.

The primary driving force behind the sport of boxing at present is focused on resolving issues and organizing profitable fights, especially the biggest ones. He remains understated, even after securing the venue and date.

"For 15 years no one has been able to make this fight. Back in April, I said that any announcement would come from me. I can now confirm that Fury Vs Joshua will be coming to the UK, as I promised British boxing fans. The time for talking is over ........"

For 15 years no one has been able to make this fight. Back in April, I said that any announcement would come from me. I can now confirm that Fury Vs Joshua will be coming to the UK, as I promised British boxing fans. The time for talking is over ........🥊 — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 24, 2026

15 minutes after his initial tease, Alalshikh revealed the finalized details for Fury vs Joshua.

"Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.

Years in the making. One night to settle it.



December 11th | Principality Stadium

Cardiff, United Kingdom

LIVE on Netflix" Turki Alalshikh on X

In less than three months, the boxing world will tune in to watch a fight that, in the observations of many, seems long overdue. Which fights will compose the undercard? To be honest, other championship and marquee fights would enhance the event's appeal. Instead of making it a one-fight event, multiple elite fights would go a long way toward making the event the year's best card.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua 🥊

Years in the making. One night to settle it.



December 11th | Principality Stadium

📍 Cardiff, United Kingdom

📺 LIVE on Netflix | @ringmagazine pic.twitter.com/6y0MsemJ4y — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 24, 2026

Joshua and Fury will now settle their feud in front of their countrymen. The world awaits.