Raymond Muratalla Eyes Lightweight Supremacy
By Moses Ochieng
Undefeated lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla is determined to establish himself in the highly competitive 135-pound division.
Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) is set to face former world champion Tevin Farmer (33-5-1, 8 KOs) on July 13, during a Top Rank event on ESPN at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The California native hopes that a victory will bring him closer to a world title shot against one of the division’s top fighters.
In a recent interview, the 27-year-old Muratalla named WBA 135-pound world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis as the best lightweight in the world and predicted Davis would defeat IBF champion Vasiliy Lomachenko if their potential unification bout in November happens.
"If I have to rank the top lightweights in the world currently, I think Tank is first, then [WBC champion] Shakur Stevenson, then Lomachenko and then [IBF champion] Denis Berinchyk. Tank and Loma’s fight will be a good one, and I think if Loma can box throughout the fight, he can do something. But all in all, I believe Tank will win. I think his power will be too much for Lomachenko in later rounds of the fight," said Muratalla in media reports.
“Shakur is another fighter that we want, and as far as he is with Top Rank, we can make that one happen for sure. Either of the WBC or WBO is fine for me. I’ll take any of those offers," Muratalla added.
Muratalla has also been challenged by undefeated lightweights Keyshawn Davis and William Zepeda.
On the potential matchup with Davis (11-0, 7 KOs), Muratalla stated, "I like Davis. I want to fight him, too, but it all depends on Top Rank to make the fight, and hopefully, we can make that for the fans."
As for the hard-hitting Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs), Muratalla thinks he doesn’t bring enough to the table.
“I don’t think Zepeda can trouble me with his counterpunching skill at all because I think I am too big, too strong, fast and quick. My IQ in the ring is different to these guys, and I can’t wait to show it when I face them," Muratalla remarked.
While Muratalla's abilities could lead to victories in the ring, he feels he must go beyond that to earn the recognition and attention he deserves.
"It seems I have to be talking more trash to raise my profile. I think that is what is missing, and I need to start doing that more to get the fights. I have always been a no-nonsense guy. I started boxing at a very tender age, and I have always trained hard because it is a dangerous sport. I think I’m right there. Hopefully I get that shot before the champions in the division unifications. I deserve to be in that conversation,” he continued.