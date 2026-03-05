Regis Prograis Slams Conor Benn and Looks to Spoil His Zuffa Boxing Debut

After an epic brace of bouts with fellow countryman and bitter rival Chris Eubank Jr., Conor Benn will return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11 to take on Regis Prograis.

The bout is set to be contested at 150 pounds following Benn's brace of bouts with Eubank Jr. at 160 lbs.

Now, Benn is moving back down the weight divisions as the former two-time super lightweight champion, Prograis, competes at 150 pounds for the first time in his career.

Speaking ahead of the fight, 'Rougarou' reveals why he accepted the fight and what he makes of Benn's skills.

Regis Prograis | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Regis Prograis does not think highly of Conor Benn, reveals why he accepted the fight

In a recent interview with IFL TV, Prograis was asked about his upcoming bout with 'The Destroyer' Benn.

Prograis described the fight with Benn as both a 'big opportunity' and an 'opportunity he couldn't pass on', before adding, "I know I can beat Conor Benn. Conor Benn is just not on my level. I'm a better fighter all around."

The former champion said he was surprised after receiving the initial call to face Benn, given the fact that he had never competed at welterweight before, let alone 150 lbs.

Prograis revealed he asked for the fight to be within the welterweight limit of 147 pounds before being told Benn would not compete within those restrictions. He was also told there would be no rehydration clauses, unlike in Eubank vs Benn.

Despite the weight details seeming off-putting to Prograis, he ultimately accepted the bout.

"I was like, 'This doesn't sound that good.' Then, I thought about it, and I was like, 'I can't let this fight pass me up. This is a big opportunity'... I called my manager and said, 'Just make the fight.' Regis Prograis

Although the bout is just over one month away, Prograis said that he has been consistently training over recent weeks due to a canceled bout with Arnold Barboza Jr.

When asked to give an assessment of Benn's skills, the former Devin Haney opponent was not particularly complimentary.

"I think he's okay. I don't think he's world-level. I think if he weren't a Benn, he wouldn't be as well-known as he is now. He had those legendary fights because of his dad and Chris Eubank. I think he's okay, that's all I'm going to say. I don't think that he's going to be at my level."