Conor Benn made headlines last week when it was announced that he was signing an eight-figure deal with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing.

Departing Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing on a one-fight deal, Benn's next bout has been confirmed as the co-main event of Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Benn will take on former world champion Regis Prograis in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he makes his return to the ring after a brace of bouts against bitter rival Chris Eubank Jr.

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

Conor Benn to take on Regis Prograis at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Netflix has confirmed that Benn vs Prograis will be the co-main event of Fury vs Makhmudov in London, England, on April 11.

The bout is set to take place at a catchweight of 150 pounds, as Benn is descending from his middleweight affairs with Chris Eubank Jr., according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

Conor Benn-Regis Prograis will be fought at a 150-pound catchweight, sources familiar with the deal told @SInow. Benn making his way back down from 160. Prograis, a former unified 140-pound champion, moves up. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 26, 2026

Prior to his rivalry with Eubank Jr., Benn had commonly competed in the welterweight division. 'The Destroyer' is also the number one-ranked WBC welterweight contender.

Prograis has never competed at 150 lbs in his 13-year fighting career. Now aged 37, 'Rougarou' last weighed in at 142 pounds when he took on Joseph Diaz in August 2025.

Now with a record of 30-3, Prograis' defeats have come from Jack Catterall in 2024, Devin Haney in 2023, and Josh Taylor in 2019. Prior to his loss against Taylor, Prograis became a world champion with a TKO victory over Kiryl Relikh in April 2019 and claimed the WBA super lightweight title.

However, when facing IBF champion Josh Taylor, Prograis was on the wrong side of a majority decision. The American became a two-time champion in 2022, with a knockout win over Jose Zepeda. Seven months later, Haney would dethrone the fighter.

Despite Benn's former affiliation with Matchroom Boxing and Fury's partnership with Queensberry Promotions, neither entity will be involved in promoting the event. Instead, the event's promoters will be Saudi Arabia's SELA and TKO's Zuffa Boxing.

Fury's appearance on the card will be his first professional boxing match since his second-consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. He will take on Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov, who defeated Dave Allen most recently.

There are currently no other official bouts announced for the event that will be broadcast live on Netflix for all subscribers on April 11.