Richardson Hitchins Confirms Zuffa Boxing and Welterweight Debut Opponent

Richardson Hitchins' Zuffa Boxing debut is now set in stone.

One month after Hitchins signed with Zuffa and subsequently vacated the IBF super lightweight title, he announced his inaugural opponent and date under Dana White's banner. Hitchins will make his official debut against Ricardo Salas on Zuffa Boxing's New York City fight card on July 26, he announced on social media.

"SALAS IT IS!" Hitchins tweeted on Saturday. "JULY 26 done."

SALAS IT IS ! JULY 26 done ✅ — Richardson Hitchins (@HeIsRichardson) May 30, 2026

Hitchins, 20-0, is coming off an eighth-round TKO win over George Kambosos Jr. in his first defense of the IBF 140-pound title. He vacated the IBF title upon announcing his Zuffa Boxing signing, citing a difficult weight cut as the reason for his move up to welterweight.

Hitchins won the belt in his previous outing by out-pointing then-champion Liam Paro to win the title by split decision.

As the fighter welcoming Hitchins to 147 pounds, Salas is currently one of Zuffa Boxing's highest-ranked welterweights. The 27-year-old is the No. 6-ranked contender by the IBF, No. 9 by the WBO and No. 13 by the WBC.

Salas is coming off an eighth-round TKO win over Jesus Saracho in his Zuffa Boxing debut in March. He is riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, including six consecutive wins.

Richardson Hitchins confirms first fight for Zuffa Boxing tentpole event

Richardson Hitchins | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Although the fight has yet to be announced by Zuffa Boxing, Hitchins became the first fighter to confirm his bout on the promotion's recently announced New York City fight card. The promotion confirmed it would host its first event in the Big Apple at the 5,000-seat Infosys Theater.

Zuffa Boxing has yet to leave the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, through its first six events. The promotion is set to change that with Zuffa Boxing 07 scheduled for the Bournemouth International Center in Dorset, England.

Hitchins is one of the few top-rated fighters on the roster and is an easy candidate to headline the New York event. In addition to being an undefeated former champion, 'Africa' was born and raised in Brooklyn. He was a multi-time New York Golden Gloves champion as an amateur before making his professional debut at 19.

Despite never competing at 147 pounds, Hitchins is already the IBF's No. 4-ranked welterweight contender. With a definitive win over Salas, he could be in line to challenge champion Lewis Crocker, though promotional negotiations might intervene.