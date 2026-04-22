Richardson Hitchins Vacates the IBF Junior Welterweight Title to Change Divisions

Richardson Hitchins is moving on up in more ways than one.

On Tuesday, April 21, the IBF junior welterweight champion announced that he will vacate his title so he can compete at 147 pounds. He joins Conor Benn in Zuffa Boxing’s welterweight division.

Hitchin’s manager, Keith Connolly, confirmed the title vacation to Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine.

"It was a tough decision for Hitchins, but he's outgrown the weight class; he's been fighting at 140 since he was 16 as an amateur," Connolly said. "Hitchins is an elite fighter, and I truly believe he'll be even better and stronger at welterweight and that he will be fighting for a world title at 147 in the next 12 months."

Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The IBF also confirmed that Hitchins is relinquishing his title in an official statement.

"On the evening of April 20, 2026, the IBF received notification from Richardson Hitchins that he was relinquishing his IBF Jr. Welterweight World title," the IBF confirmed in a statement.

"Hitchins expressed his pride in fighting for, winning, and holding the title. Likewise, the IBF was proud to have Hitchins as a world champion,” the statement continued. The IBF went on to extend its best wishes and success to Hitchins.

Hitchins inks deal with Zuffa Boxing

Along with vacating the title, Hithcins expressed his excitement after officially signing with Zuffa Boxing.

“This is a major step forward in my career,” said Hitchins. "I’m very grateful for this opportunity, and I want to thank Dana White, Nick Khan, and my manager, Keith Connolly, for giving a kid from Brooklyn the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage against the world's best fighters. With Zuffa Boxing in my corner, I’m going to show the world that I am a pound-for-pound, generational fighter."

In the boxing landscape, Hitchins is regarded as one of the sport’s bright young stars. In his last fight, Hitchins put on a dominant display, defeating George Kambosos Jr. in an eighth-round TKO on June 14, 2025, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The victory was the defense of his IBF light welterweight title. Since then, his career has taken several dramatic turns. A high-profile February 2026 title defense against Oscar Duarte was canceled hours before the opening bell due to Hitchins' contracting an illness.