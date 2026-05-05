Ring Magazine Announces Custom Belt for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will have a belt on the line when they finally share the ring in late 2026 — it just will not be a heavyweight world title.

As the organization that announced the matchup, Ring Magazine confirmed it will also create a belt for the iconic heavyweight matchup. Fury and Joshua will fight for the 'Fight of Britain' title, which will be made of 100 percent gold.

Fury said he did not care about any belts when he called for the fight after his recent win over Arslanbek Makhmudov. It appears that he will be getting one anyway.

A GOLDEN BELT FOR A ROYAL BATTLE 👑



The custom “Fight of Britain” belt that will be presented to the winner of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua later this year will be 100% GOLD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2YpymbKZCs — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 5, 2026

The 'Fight of Britain' title might be the most valuable belt either Fury or Joshua could own, but it will not be the most meaningful. Fury enters the fight as a five-time world heavyweight champion, and Joshua brings nine world title wins to the table.

Fury and Joshua are both former heavyweight world champions, but neither currently has a belt for them to fight for. The matchup is already big enough on its own that it does not need one to sell tickets, even if it would have been a much bigger deal had it gone down when both reigned as British heavyweight champions.

Yet, the fight is being billed as a battle for England, where both were born, raised, and currently reside. The winner will stake his claim as the greatest British boxer of the current generation.

Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua closing in on legendary heavyweight fight

Dec 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Anthony Joshua celebrates after defeating Jake Paul during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Fury-Joshua fight still does not have a date or venue locked in. Ring Magazine merely announced that both sides have signed their respective contracts for a fight that is tentatively scheduled for sometime at the end of 2026.

Many expect the fight to headline Wembley Stadium, the biggest and most iconic venue in England. But with Ring Magazine and Turki Alalshikh's involvement, the fight could also be in Saudi Arabia, where both have fought multiple times in their most recent outings.

Before fighting Fury, Joshua first has a tune-up fight scheduled against Kristian Prenga on July 25. 'AJ' has not fought since December 2025, when he dismantled Jake Paul on Netflix, but the biggest mental hurdle since then was his involvement in a deadly car crash the following month. Joshua has since been training with former opponent Oleksandr Usyk ahead of the champion's title defense against former GLORY Kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven.

Fury is rumored to be interested in booking a similar tune-up-style fight, though he adamantly claimed he would only be returning to the ring to fight Joshua.