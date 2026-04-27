Tyson Fury's Manager Reveals Plan Before Anthony Joshua Fight

After Tyson Fury beat Arslanbek Makhmudov, he said he would either fight Anthony Joshua next or go back into retirement. However, his management seems to have other plans.

Fury has gotten his wish and will face Joshua in late 2026. However, Fury's manager, Spencer Brown, wants his client to take another tune-up matchup before stepping into the ring with his longtime rival.

"We've signed, we're just waiting, we're ready to go," Brown said, via Gold Star Promotions. "The thing is that Tyson's been out of the ring now for two years and just jumped back in. We'll probably want another fight before the AJ fight. A proper warm-up fight and then we're ready to go... If it's in July, we won't be able to do anything until November or December, so it's going to have to happen quite rapidly. You never know; we'll see. It's really all down to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh."

Brown revealed that Fury's next fight, Joshua or not, will again be on Netflix, just like his return against Makhmudov.

"We've got an exclusive partnership with Netflix... I would have thought all of his fights will be done by Netflix. He's got a great partnership with them. A phenomenal company. Couldn't be happier, really. So we're just waiting for Anthony to sign, Eddie Hearn to sign."

The Fury-Joshua bout is reportedly a done deal and is set for late 2026. Joshua is first taking a tune-up fight against Kristian Prenga in July, which gives Fury time to take the same route, as Brown outlined.

Spencer Brown's comments contradict Tyson Fury retirement threat

Fury's immediate comments after beating Makhmudov contradict Brown's sentiment. 'The Gypsy King' adamantly stated that he would not be fighting anybody other than Joshua next.

"If it ain't Anthony Joshua next, I'm not interested in boxing," Fury said in his post-fight presser after beating Makhmudov.

"I'll eat 1,000 Easter eggs, go up to 35 stone, I'm out. It's either him or I'm gone again. I'm not interested in up-and-comers; I'm not interested in someone trying to prove a point over me. I don't care about rankings, I don't care about belts, I only care now about AJ. That's the defining fight for British boxing."

Anthony Joshua | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Perhaps it was the heat of the moment, as Fury had just called out Joshua, who watched his fight ringside minutes before. It could have also been promotional fluff, but at 37, Fury does not seem to have any interest in enduring another training camp if it does not prepare him for Joshua.

Joshua has not fought since being hospitalized from a fatal car crash that killed two of his close friends and team members. He has since returned to the gym, where he has been training with Oleksandr Usyk, and traveled to London to watch Fury's return fight and set up his own.