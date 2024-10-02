Road To The Top Of The World With A Homecoming Fight
By Daniel Mukenya
On Saturday 5th of October, Liverpool will get to witness one of their own, Nick Ball, box in front of them against American Ronny Rios. This fight is overshadowed by the long-awaited clash between light heavyweights Dmitry Bivol and Artur but not to the UK fans ready to cheer on their own.
UK has the most experienced boxing audience in the world and winning them over is not easy at all. Ball will get the opportunity to do so at the M&S Arena in Liverpool on 5 October 2024.
Nick Ball (20-0, 11 KOs) is eagerly waiting for the first defence of his WBA belt. Ball Challenged Raymond Ford for the WBA featherweight title on June 1, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he won by split decision (113-115, 115-113,115-113) and became the title holder.
With a height of 5 feet 2 inches, Ball is among the shortest even in the featherweight division. He compensates for his height with speed and explosiveness. He also adds quick combinations and controlled pressure to his strong suits, and this has been a nightmare for all his opponents. Last year's fights against Isaac Dogboe and Raymond Ford were the best demonstrations of his abilities as you can also add a strong punch to his capabilities.
These fights have shown how Ball is effective and attractive at the same time which are qualities required to reach the world’s top levels. Boxing offensively but cautiously and adding an excellent jab to open all his actions and combinations has proved to be effective for Ball so far.
His opponent, Ronny Rios (34-4, 17 KOs) 34 years old, has more than thirty fights under his belt. This means he will not be a stepping stone for the 27-year-old Englishman. His Long arm span, high guard, and quick right cross can be a problem for the Englishman. He also boasts of having a strong chin, which has been seen in his previous fights.
Undefeated Nick Ball will be eager to continue his winning streak on his turf in front of his home fans to give them a weekend to enjoy and be proud of their own.