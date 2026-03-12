Rolly Romero Calls Out Devin Haney Over Finalizing Unification Bout

Devin Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) became a three-division world champion in November with an impressive win over the then-unbeaten Brian Norman Jr.

Despite bookmakers seeing the bout as close ahead of the action, a second-round knockdown for 'The Dream' would be the notable moment in his title-clenching performance.

Haney is now seemingly looking to unify the 147-pound division, just as he did at lightweight. Thankfully for the fighter, the division is full of notable names.

Ryan Garcia's one-sided win over Mario Barrios put him amongst the elite of the division in February, joining fellow champions Rolly Romero and Lewis Crocker. However, one title holder seems to be the next up for Haney.

Rolly Romero calls out Devin Haney for halting fight negotiations

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Although many boxing fans are clamoring for a rematch between Haney and Garcia for welterweight unification following their no-contest bout in 2024, it appears as if that is not next for 'The Dream'.

The likely next opponent for the 27-year-old is Romero, who told Nightcap that he is aiming to face Haney in May. However, the fight is yet to be confirmed.

"I think we have Devin lined up for May. It's been a whole week now, and they don't want to sign the contract. But, it's looking like they will." Rolly Romero

Romero currently reigns as the WBA World Welterweight champion, after his 'Regular' status was upgraded following his win over Ryan Garcia last year.

A win for Romero against Haney would make him a unified champion for the first time in his career. Previously, the 30-year-old held the super lightweight title after defeating Ismael Barroso.

Romero is not the only one of the pair who is claiming the matchup is next. Speaking to Inside the Ring, Haney also suggested the possibility of the bout.

"I can't say it's a done deal yet," Haney said. "We're still working on it."

“I think that it’s very likely that it will happen. I think that it’s a good fight for boxing. It's a chance for me to pick up another belt and beat the guy who beat Ryan [Garcia], move up higher on the pound-for-pound list and show just how great I really am."

Devin Haney | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Currently, none of the four welterweight champions are booked to fight. The IBF champion, Crocker, was scheduled to take on mandatory title challenger Liam Paro, but the Irish fighter was forced to withdraw from the bout.