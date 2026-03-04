Keith Thurman Sends Warning to Ryan Garcia Over Shakur Stevenson Fight

Since becoming the WBC welterweight champion, Ryan Garcia hasn't been without options on who to face next in the division.

One option that has been mentioned is a catchweight fight against Shakur Steveson, which would undoubtedly split fans' opinions as it becomes the power of Garcia vs the silky boxing skills of Stevenson.

Garciacalled out the four-division world champion in his post-fight interview after defeating Mario Barrios, claiming he wants to be a great champion and he's not scared of s---.

Thurman warns Garcia of fighting Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman has, however, warned Garcia of facing Stevenson, claiming there are more well-suited matchups in the welterweight division.

Shakur proved too quick and skillful in his last bout, cruising to a dominant decision victory against Teofimo Lopez on January 31 to claim the WBO junior welterweight championship.

Speaking to FightHub TV, Thurman discussed fight possibilities for Garcia, warning him off Stevenson.

"I think the Rolly fight is really the one he should go for. And then, make the fight that the people want. Shakur is not a good match for a lot of people. Shakur is just very defensive and skillfully offensive. He’s (Ryan Garcia) got power on his side. Whenever you’re with a very skillful, talented, athletic person, it’s not a real fight if you don’t have some type of equalizer.

"At least he’s got that power on his side, that can potentially do something. We’ve seen it several different times throughout his career.

"But, I mean, I don’t know how well Shakur would really do at 147, but to me, the 147 division is not even run by welterweights right now. A lot of guys moved into 147, which makes it safe for Shakur,” Thurman added.

Who else could Garcia face?

The WBC welterweight champion has set his sights on fighting in June in his first world championship defense.

Alongside the potential opportunity to avenge his loss to Rolly Romero, 'The King' has flirted with the idea of facing Devin Haney in a rematch.

Devin Haney | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Garcia has recently traded insults with Haney on X, calling for a rematch with the WBO welterweight champion, promising to end his career.

"Haney if it’s time to end you it’s time. You will be erased, I heard you speaking my name. If this is what you want! Let’s start the discussions. Mark my words you’ll never fight again after this, so let that sink in and accept it before you say yes." Garcia said.