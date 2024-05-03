Tweet & Delete: Conor McGregor Unleashes Savage Tirade on Ryan Garcia for Reported Doping Violation
(Photo: Conor McGregor / Facebook)
Conor McGregor has made a complete 180 on his relationship with boxer Ryan Garcia, after it was reported that Garcia potentially failed his pre-fight drug test for his fight against Devin Haney.
'The Notorious' and Garcia were previously amicable, with McGregor offering advice to the young boxer after his loss to Gervonta Davis. Now, fighter-turned-entrepreneur McGregor has taken aim at Garcia and Sean O'Malley in his latest deleted Tweet.
In a deleted Tweet from May 1, the Irish MMA star went all-in on Garcia:
"Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban," McGregor said. " .... Don't come near me if I ever see you Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted. This ostarine it reminds me of Sean O'Malley was on that as well. I don't like this, I'll bust yous both up, do yous want a spar I will set flights right now for you both for a full on spar each.
".... I'll ride you both like yous are ostriches," McGregor continued. ".... If I was Haney's dad you're dead no matter what for doing that. Crazy. What the f*** happened to you, you little fool. Get your head together cos I gonna smash it in with elbows if you don't. Fair play Devin well done. Your performance has just become even more heroic. Bravo! Get your head together or kill yourself."
Garcia Blames The 'Matrix' for Reported Doping Violation
Following the report, Garcia aligned himself with influencer Andrew Tate, accusing 'The Matrix' and 'They' of trying to get him banned from boxing or put in jail:
"Second part of the matrix attack," Garcia Tweeted on May 2. "Like Andrew Tate and myself. They make false claims and try to ban me from boxing or put me in jail. Crazy."
