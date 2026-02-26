Ryan Garcia Doubles Down on Shakur Stevenson Fight at 140 pounds

Ryan Garcia does not just want to fight Shakur Stevenson; he wants the fight to be on the WBO and The Ring super lightweight champion's turf.

Since beating Mario Barrios to win the WBC welterweight title, Garcia has only had Stevenson in mind as the opponent he wants next. Garcia called out Stevenson in the ring and has doubled and tripled down on the plea on social media.

The biggest hurdle would be the weight class, with Stevenson recently moving up to super lightweight, a division Garcia has not competed in since April 2024. 'King Ryan' is now claiming he will revert to his old stomping grounds and fight Stevenson at 140 pounds if it will make the fight happen.

"Forget the catchweight s---," Garcia tweeted. "Let's do it forreal. I want to take your belt and snatch it right off you @shakurstevenson."

A catchweight was never proposed, but it seemed to be the only way the two would ever get in the ring together. Stevenson, who has expressed interest in returning to the lightweight division, showed little interest in Garcia's fight night callout as he sat ringside.

Ryan Garcia vows to make 140 pounds without rehydration clause

The last time Garcia competed at 140 pounds, he missed weight by 3.2 pounds for his infamous fight with Devin Haney. Garcia admitted after the fight that his body "wouldn't let him" cut the remaining pounds.

However, two years later, Garcia claims he can make the weight as long as there is no rehydration clause.

"To those worried about the 140-pound weight, I will tell you this, it was my plan to be able to also win at 140," Garcia wrote.

"As long as there's no rehydration clause things will be going forward. Testing always included, I'd never shy away from that. For Shakur to assume I'm on steroids, that is defamation. So I would advise you to refrain yourself, I know you are deep down scared and you should have fear. I'm coming for you. Fear the lord."

Garcia has fought under a rehydration clause once in his career, resulting in his seventh-round TKO loss to Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in 2023.

The 30-year-old began his career as a super featherweight, 130 pounds, but he has since gained significant muscle mass. Garcia hardly looked undersized against Barrios, one of the tallest active welterweights.

Although Garcia continues to hone in on Stevenson, the rest of the world wants to see him rematch Haney. A Haney-Garcia rematch would be even bigger in 2026 with both fighters holding welterweight titles.