Ryan Garcia And Shakur Stevenson Come Face-to-Face Backstage After Barrios Win

Ryan Garcia knows exactly who he wants his first title fight to be against after beating Mario Barrios to become the WBC welterweight champion.

Garcia, who is now a world champion for the first time in his turbulent career, wasted no time calling out WBO and The Ring super lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson in the ring after getting the belt wrapped around his waist. The fighters came face-to-face for the first time backstage after the respectful callout.

"Let's go," Garcia told Stevenson. "That's the biggest fight, right here."

Stevenson did not seem to enthused by the callout and responded by cracking a joke about Garcia's size.

"I thought you were bigger than this, bro," Stevenson replied.

Garcia seems intent on fighting Stevenson next, but the latter did not have the same level of enthusiasm. Stevenson has voiced his interest in returning to the lightweight division following his win over Teofimo Lopez, making it unlikely he would be willing to move up to 147 pounds.

Stevenson did not say much to Garcia's face, but he let his true thoughts out on social media. The three-division champion re-tweeted his agreement with Devin Haney, who accused Garcia of using "that good juice," alluding to his previous steroid usage.

Garcia, however, has no shortage of options as the newest welterweight champion. 'King Ryan' has already been called out by WBA titleholder Rolando 'Rolly' Romero, who beat him in his previous fight, and rising star Conor Benn.

Benn, the No. 1-ranked WBC welterweight contender, would have the inside track to the matchup, but his recent signing with Zuffa Boxing muddies the title picture. Garcia said he wanted to be a "great champion" in his post-fight speech and fight the best contenders available.

WBO and 'The Ring' 140-pound champion Shakur Stevenson. | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Terence Crawford reacts to Ryan Garcia's Shakur Stevenson callout

While Stevenson did not pay much attention to Garcia's callout, Terence Crawford did. Crawford, who was with Stevenson when they ran into Garcia backstage, did not hesitate to give his prediction for the hypothetical matchup, saying his close friend would "wipe the floor" with Garcia.

Stevenson also appeared on the DAZN broadcast as an analyst throughout the night. He complimented Garcia's improvement during his fight with Barrios, but never showed any interest in fighting him.

Size difference aside, the matchup would favor the defensive-minded Stevenson on paper. Stevenson has been hurt by an aggressive fighter before, but no one is better at shutting down wild power punchers like Garcia as he is.