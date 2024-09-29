Ryan Garcia Responds After Allegedly Being Indicted By His Opponent Devin Haney
By Isaac Nyamungu
Devin Haney has taken his fight against Ryan Garcia past the boxing ring. This time fight has been moved into the courtroom. Barely four months since they a heated bout, Haney has accused Ryan Garcia. In a lawsuit filed in New York, Haney alleges that Garcia is guilty of battery, fraud, as well as breach of contract.
The petition has reignited the debate surrounding their match, which saw Garcia become victorious but later face a suspension for a doping violation.
In a match that was held in Barclays Center, Ryan knocked Devin down several times and won the fight. Nonetheless, officials later affirmed the bout a no-contest since Ryan tested positive for ostarine.
Haney is seeking unspecified damages and further alleged Garcia committed battery since "his contest was limited to a bout held fairly and under the rules."
“While Devin Haney agreed to participate in a prize fight against Garcia, at no time did he agree to engage in a bout against an individual who had taken a performance-enhancing drug,” the lawsuit explains.
Devin Haney alleged that Ryan was a fraudster for claiming he “tried to make weight and failed.” Ryan weighed 143.2 pounds for a match contested at 140 for Haney’s WBC junior welterweight title.
"Haney would have never fought against a boxer who was positive for a PED," per the suit.
However, the contest went ahead after Haney agreed a deal post-weigh-in, making Garcia ineligible for the title. Besides, Ryan later confessed he deliberately missed weight.
The lawsuit further targets Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions for breach of contract.
However, Ryan on his social media accounts addressed the lawsuit asserting that he was being sued for simply carrying out his duties.
“I’m being sued for doing my job. This fight has been a Netflix documentary but this right here is the finale. Your honor he simply struggles with left hook syndrome,” Ryan wrote on his Instagram account.
“After that lawsuit Devin Haney filed against Ryan Garcia for fraud, battery, & unjust enrichment, Bill Haney should never ever again talk about street cred, as Bill has now lost his street cred, & Devin should be embarrassed, Devin got his ass beatdown because he couldn’t get out of the way of left hooks all fight!!! The Haney’s need to get grip of reality, the Haney’s should’ve left this fight behind & moved on. Instead, file a lawsuit resulting from the competition of boxing, they aren’t winning that lawsuit. That’s an act of desperation by the Haney’s,” read the post.