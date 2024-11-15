Salita Promotions’ “Big Time Boxing USA” Is Set To Make A Thrilling Return To Flint, Michigan On December 12
Michigan’s Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr., Joey Spencer, Da’Velle “Hitman 2.0” Smith and Leon Lawson III will feature in a fight card loaded with some of boxing’s top prospects. The event set for Thursday, December 12 with the next edition of BIG TIME BOXING USA as Salita Promotions returns to Flint, Michigan.
“My team and I are proud to announce the strongest BIG TIME BOXING USA fight card to date,” said Salita in the press release. “Since the series launched in February we have been building and growing this series to become the premier talent developmental platform for young fighters and this fight card is the best of them all. We thank DAZN for providing the global platform for these fighters to shine and earn their shot at a world title. And we thank the fans of Flint for supporting their hometown heroes and the sport of boxing overall. We had a terrific show in September at the Dort Financial Center and this fight card is even more loaded with hard-hitting talent.”
The sixth BIG TIME BOXING USA event, boasts the series’ strongest lineup since its launch in February. The top four bouts will be broadcast live on DAZN, the leading global boxing platform. BIG TIME BOXING USA, the sport’s leading talent developmental series will feature undefeated hometown star Ardreal Holmes, Jr., and Michigan’s rising star Joey Spencer Co-Headline in separate fights on boxing’s premier talent development series.
Following his successful defense of the USBA Junior Middleweight title in September, Flint native Holmes (16-0, 6 KOs) is set to return to his hometown. He will once again put his title on the line in the main event, facing off against seasoned French veteran Ahmed El Mousaoui (35-6-1, 9 KOs).
“Fan favorite Spencer (18-1, 11 KOs) from nearby Fenton, Mich., will contest a 10-round bout at 160 pounds. Spencer has rebounded with two wins since suffering his lone defeat to undefeated, highly rated Jesus Ramos in March 2023,” said the press release.
In his home state of Michigan, Spencer will fight for the second time as a professional. “It was the best experience to fight in front of fans and friends from all over the state,” Spencer said. “I grew up fighting alongside Ardreal Holmes and Leon Lawson – training and traveling together to tournaments and even sparring one another as we grew into the same weight class. Big Time Boxing is a very cool series and Dmitriy Salita is doing a lot for Michigan boxing. I’m psyched for Dec. 12, and will be ready to put on a show,” he added.
Touted as Detroit’s finest middleweight prospect since Tommy Hearns, Smith remains undefeated and is coming off an impressive victory over Gilberto Pereira dos Santos in Puerto Rico last month. With a record of 10-0, including 8 knockouts, Smith looks to maintain his winning streak as he faces William Townsel (8-1, 6 KOs) from Virginia Beach. This bout is set to be Smith’s first major test, given his reputation as the second coming of the legendary Hearns, thanks to his speed, power, and physique. Townsel, who previously caused an upset by defeating Nadim Salloum (12-1) on the March edition of BIG TIME BOXING USA, promises a challenging match for Smith.
“Surging talent Samantha Worthington (9-0, 7 KOs) from Lexington, Ky., will compete for the third time in 2024 as she defends her undefeated record in a women’s super-lightweight bout. Worthington is ranked No. 2 in the IBF, No. 4 in the WBO and No. 6 in the WBC and WBA at 140 pounds. Worthington is promoted by the “GWOAT”, unified women’s world champion and Flint native Claressa Shields and T-Rex Promotions. Shields and Worthington were U.S. Olympic teammates in 2016,” said the press release.
Shields added that Worthington is a fighter Flint fans won’t want to miss. “Samantha is going to showcase the relentless work ethic and tremendous skill that first caught my eye and are pushing her up the rankings,” Shields said. “Samantha is on a path to challenge the sport's top fighters, with future world title bouts against the likes of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano well within her reach. Michigan fans, get ready to watch a rising star in women's boxing right in your own backyard."
Flint native Lawson (16-1, 9 KOs), and cousin to Anthony and Andre Dirrell, returns following an impressive September performance where he secured his second consecutive TKO against Argentinian Luis Alberto Veron. Lawson's super welterweight opponent is yet to be determined. Additionally, former world title challenger Byron Rojas (28-4-3, 11 KOs) will also be featured on the card.
Founded in 2010 by professional boxer and world-title challenger Dmitriy Salita, Salita Promotions aims to highlight boxing's top young prospects and established contenders across North America and globally. Their fighters have featured on major networks such as SHOWTIME, HBO, ESPN, and DAZN. Salita Promotions is committed to providing opportunities for their fighters both in and out of the ring and is dedicated to growing and serving the global boxing fan community.