Samantha Worthington's Transformational Boxing Journey: From An Amateur To A Professional Title Seeker
By /isaac Nyamungu
Samantha Worthington has remained steadfast in her boxing career. In June this year, she was signed by the T-Rex Promotions headed by World middleweight titlist cum promoter, Claressa Shields. She was signed to a co-promotional pact wih Salita Promotions.
Worthington (9-0, 7 KOs) was the first female boxer signed by T-Rex and Shields.
On December 12th, Samantha Worthington ‘The Heat’ will be facing Jaica Pavilus in the Women’s Super-Lightweight at Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. Worthington has a pro boxing record of 9-0-0, while Jaica has a record of 4-6-1.
Pavilus is Haitian boxer with 25 percent KO score compared to Worthington’s 77.1 percent. She is currently based in New York City.
“I can’t wait to WORSHIP on December 12th and watch Jesus be the Star of the Show!” Worthington wrote on her Instagram account.
Worthington is a rising star in the super lightweight division, presently categorized at No. 4 by the IBF and No. 6 by the WBO, made her first appearance under the T-Rex banner on July 27 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on a “Big Time Boxing USA” card headlined by Shields.
Prior to turning professional in 2019, Worthington was co-joined on Team USA alongside Shields where she not only honed her skills in the boxing arena but was also visible to the highest pedigrees of contests by virtue of representing her nation on a global space.
Worthington improves her skills and boxing prowess under a two-pronged training model. Mike Guy in El Dorado Hills delivers guidance, while head coach Monyette Flowers in Tampa, Florida, supervises her whole growth as well as development.
“It’s so sweet to fight right after Thanksgiving because this season has been full of GRATITUDE,” wrote Samantha on her social media handle.
A native of Lexington, Kentucky, and now boxing out of Folsom, California, Worthington finished her remarkable amateur career with a 36-14 record, entailing five national championships, a bronze at the Youth World Championships and a fifth-place finish at the Olympic Trials for the 2016 Olympics.
As a pro, Worthington most freshly recorded a near-shutout unanimous verdict over Yazmin Rivas in front of her home-state enthusiasts in Kentucky last January.