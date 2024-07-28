Samoan Boxing Coach's Legacy Shines at Paris Olympics
By Mohamed Bahaa
The boxing community is mourning the loss of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the esteemed national boxing coach of Samoa, who tragically passed away at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The International Boxing Association (IBA) announced his death on Saturday, revealing that Fatupaito, aged 60, died in the Olympic Village on Friday, just before the Opening Ceremony.
Fatupaito’s passing has sent ripples of sorrow throughout the sporting world, with the IBA extending their “heartfelt condolences” to his family, friends, and the entire Samoan team. "Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community," the IBA's statement read. "His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss."
Pauga Talalelei Pauga, the President of the Samoan Olympic Committee, expressed the deep impact of Fatupaito’s death, stating, “Our thoughts and those of the entire Samoan sporting community are with Lionel’s family, his boxers, and friends. He will be greatly missed.” In a testament to his influence, Pauga and SASNOC Secretary General Maureen Tuimalealiifano gathered with the Samoan delegation for a briefing and a heartfelt team prayer, highlighting the emotional support extended to those closest to Fatupaito.
Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali, Samoa’s sole boxer at the Games and a heavyweight contender, paid tribute to Fatupaito on Facebook. "He was a kind and generous coach, not only with his time and material things but also his knowledge," Plodzicki-Faoagali reflected. He recalled meeting Fatupaito when he was just 15, trialing for Samoa’s youth team. “Your dream was to attend an Olympics with me and Dad. Now you’ve left too early; we haven’t had our first fight at the Olympics like we planned!” he lamented, illustrating the coach’s integral role in his journey.
Plodzicki-Faoagali, a two-time Pacific Games champion, is set to fight Belgium’s Victor Schelstraete on Sunday. With high hopes for victory, Plodzicki-Faoagali is a favorite in the 92kg class and carries the weight of his coach’s dreams and expectations into the ring. As he prepares to compete, the memory of Fatupaito's guidance and unwavering belief in his athletes will undoubtedly serve as a source of strength.
Fatupaito’s influence on Samoan boxing is undeniable. Known for his steadfast dedication and belief in the Olympic ideal, he left a legacy that will continue to motivate and inspire future generations. His presence will be sorely missed, but his spirit lives on in the athletes he coached and the countless lives he touched throughout his distinguished career.