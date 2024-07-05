Sean Garcia Seeks To Destroy Vargas Dynasty
By Moses Ochieng
Lightweight Sean Garcia, the younger brother of Ryan Garcia, aims to defeat Amado Vargas, son of Fernando Vargas Sr., and challenge the Vargas dynasty.
The two fighters will meet on Saturday as part of a pay-per-view event headlined by MMA stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in a 10-round boxing match.
Garcia (7-0-1, 3 KOs), 23, and Vargas (10-0, 4 KOs), also 23, share a history from their amateur days. Despite their past encounters, both fighters have been overshadowed by their more famous relatives: Garcia by his superstar brother and Vargas by his father's legacy and his siblings' prominence.
“I’m here to end the Vargas dynasty. I’m here to fight and I’m here to knock him out," Garcia stated in media reports.
The intrigue of this bout goes beyond their familial rivalries, as neither fighter has yet achieved a significant victory. Garcia had a draw against Seung Ho Yang in 2022, while Vargas has been in closely contested fights that were scored widely by judges. This matchup represents their first real test against an opponent of comparable professional calibre.
“He’s a good fighter, but I’m going to show the world how great I am. He’ll fade in the later rounds; he’s not in shape like I am,” Amado Vargas said to the press.
“Their team talks bullshit, and I’m speaking the truth,” stated Sean Garcia.
Vargas provocatively claimed he would "bring the bitch" out of Garcia, eliciting a quick response from the determined lightweight.